Belle Chasse, LA

WATCH: Students wish World War II veteran a happy birthday

By WDSU Digital Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLE CHASSE, La. — Belle Chasse High School in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, helped a World War II veteran celebrate his birthday recently. Randolph “Red” Olano Jr., a WWII veteran and Belle Chasse resident recently turned 98 years of age. Almost 100 Belle Chasse High students celebrated the milestone for...

Culpeper Star Exponent

World War II veteran, 102, recalls world travels with the Army

102-year-old World War II veteran Jim Mallory spent nearly three years overseas while in service with the Greatest Generation, and in that time he witnessed wonders of the world. An Army medic, he treated the wounded on battlefields in North Africa and Europe, where the scenery would have been impressive...
CULPEPER, VA
KCCI.com

New book reveals Iowa World War II veteran's story

CHARITON, Iowa — Every soldier's story is different and one of them is now down on paper. Chariton veteran-turned-author Wes Zimmerli almost never fought in World War II. In his first attempt, he was a senior in high school and got turned away by the Navy. A few years later he was drafted by the Army and went on to fight in the Pacific.
IOWA STATE
newmilfordspectrum.com

New Milford veteran recalls 'fighting like hell' in World War II

NEW MILFORD — George Schneider, a U.S. Army veteran who will celebrate his 97th birthday on Tuesday, keeps an active schedule, drawing and going to yoga class at the Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, where he is council president. A father of six and grandparent and great-grandparent to...
NEW MILFORD, CT
