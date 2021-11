GREEN BAY — In a year in which the only injury luck they seem to have had is bad luck, it would appear the Green Bay Packers’ fortunes aren’t changing. While they won 17-0 over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Packers lost running back Aaron Jones and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus to injuries during the course of the game — with all three injuries looking significant.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO