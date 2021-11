IZombie and The Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli is one of the actors most frequently fan-cast in the role of Reed Richards for a potential Fantastic Four movie, virtually tied with The Office star John Krasinski. To add an extra level to that, there have been a number of people over the last few years who have said that Kohli and Krasinski physically resemble one another, except for their skin color. It's something Kohli has typically joked about or deflected, but this Halloween he decided to really lean into it with a costume that would get the internet buzzing.

