CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

South American family’s ‘pet dog’ that killed ducks and chickens turns out to be a fox

walls102.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We had thought he was a purebred puppy,” said...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Peruvian family dog turns out to be Andean fox

A family in Peru who thought they had bought a dog soon realised they had an Andean fox on their hands after it attacked other animals in their area. The Sotelos bought the puppy for $13 (£9.50) from a small shop in the capital, Lima, believing it was a purebred husky.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Family Learns Their Dog Is Actually A Fox After Pet Begins Hurting Farm Animals

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#South American#Chickens#Fox
WINKNEWS.com

Family sues pet-grooming service over dog’s death

A family is still grieving after their dog Piper died while she was being groomed. The groomer said it was an accident, but that doesn’t help the family’s pain. Now, the family is suing Alexis Anderson, the owner of Bow Wow Boutique, a mobile grooming service they had previously used to groom Piper, a 4-pound toy poodle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mypaperonline.com

Randolph Cat’s Love of Hot Dogs Lands Her in “Chicken Soup for the Soul”

Photos of Robert Grayson and Chicken Soup book cover courtesy of Stella Hart PR. 70-year-old Randolph resident, Robert Grayson, has had a successful writing career, he the author of many articles as well as books. However, his latest published work may be the most special. Credit Grayson himself, but also...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Brother heard desperate screams of boy, 8, who was found dead near waterfall after going kayaking ALONE - as parents pay tribute to 'much-loved son' and thank emergency workers

The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
petproductnews.com

Lucy Pet Dog Food Rolls

Lucy Pet Products presents Lucy Pet Dog Food Rolls. They are meaty, semi-moist and convenient for daily feeding, a tasty reward or a mouthwatering snack. They are made in the company’s own plant in Southern California. The recipe is crafted with the finest ingredients, like real U.S. beef and high-quality organ meats. Owners can slice, chop, or grate the roll and add the product to dry food for picky eaters, older dogs and weaning puppies. It is perfect for hiding medication and an ideal training reward. The rolls are safely cooked so owners can enjoy the convenience of feeding their dog fresh meat with peace of mind.
Shreveport Magazine

Newborn baby boy mauled to death by stray pit bull adopted by family; the infant’s death is treated as accidental

Eight days were all that a family could spend with their newborn baby before the infant was attacked by a female pit bull and killed as a result of it. On Wednesday, November 9, the police were called to the family’s home at around 5 am, according to reports. Reports did not reveal whether the infant already lost his life by the time police arrived at the scene, but authorities revealed that the infant’s death is being treated as accidental.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Hero Dog Suffers Serious Injuries Scaring Mountain Lion Out of Family's California Backyard

A dog in southern California is being hailed a hero after chasing a mountain lion out of his family's backyard on Monday. Vets expect Rocky the pit bull to fully recover from his mountain lion encounter after sustaining eight large puncture wounds during his fight with the big cat outside of his owners' home in La Verne near the Angeles National Forest, KCAL-TV reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

Sarge, a big, sweet guy who was picked up as a stray, hungry, dehydrated and totally tuckered out, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. After just a week with food, water, rest and care, he turned into the good dog he was meant to be. A mature fella, maybe 4 years old, and at 55 pounds a solid one, Sarge looks like he might be a boxer mix. He is people-friendly, kid-friendly, dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Also, he likes treats and walks. To meet Sarge, make an appointment with the dog pound warden by calling 937-393-8191.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Bow Tie Boone Wins Top Prize At American Humane Hero Dog Awards

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County beagle, known for looking dapper in bow ties, is the nation’s top hero dog. Bow Tie Boone, a 4-year-old hound, took home the top trophy last night at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala, held in Florida. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @joeys_paw Ambassador (@a.miracle.named.boone) He beat out more than 400 dogs across the country for the top title. The competition started back in March. The nominees are placed in seven categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Search...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy