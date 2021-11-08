This Is Truly One of the Best Gifts I’ve Ever Received and I Use It Multiple Times a Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Is there anything more delightful than opening a Diptyque candle? A friend of mine recently got engaged, and I promised myself I’d entertain the idea of a less-predictable gift to commemorate the occasion. However, after sifting through countless alternative recommendations online, the decision was as clear as the new diamond that graced her hand: It had to be a Diptyque candle. Yes, a monogrammed ice bucket or champagne flutes would have been lovely, but only a vessel from the iconic French candle company could infuse her home with an aroma that matched the very love, happiness, and romance she was feeling in this moment. I drove straight to the local boutique that carries the brand’s treasured scents, and after a lengthy deliberation process (you can’t go wrong with Diptyque’s best-selling Baies, but Roses felt right in this specific instance), I swiped my card, had the candle gift wrapped, and walked out with a bow on a bag that I couldn’t wait to hand over to the happy couple.
