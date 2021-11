Police have released additional details as they continue to investigate a crash that has now killed two people and injured two others. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:15 a.m. yesterday, numerous Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle serious crash on Route 495 northbound in Raynham, prior to Exit 22. The crash resulted in two fatalities, the female operator of a pickup truck who was determined to be deceased on scene and the male operator of another pickup, who was hit while on foot outside of his vehicle, and who was pronounced deceased last night at Rhode Island Hospital.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO