Energy Industry

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

By Haley Zaremba
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs climate change becomes an increasingly important global issue, the debate over whether nuclear energy really is a green source of energy is raging once again. Within the EU, Germany is the leading voice against nuclear energy while France is ardently supporting the technology. If nuclear energy is indeed...

oilprice.com

CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
KTLA

Nearly 200 nations strike UN climate deal with coal compromise

Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal […]
UPI News

COP26 concludes with agreement calls for 'coal phasedown' and urgent action on climate change

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Representatives of nearly 200 countries agreed Saturday on a major new plan to address climate change at the COP26 conference that wrapped up in Scotland. The pact keeps intact the goal of preventing global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say is needed to prevent catastrophes, the conference announced on Twitter Saturday.
Reason.com

A Simple Step To Reduce Climate Change: More Trees

Glasgow - The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) draft decision document, which is supposed to incorporate countries' negotiated deals on how to address man-made climate change, includes language focused on protecting and using nature as a way to reduce future warming. Specifically, the document "emphasizes the importance of...
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi gripes about the dangers of climate change on women

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led a Democratic congressional delegation at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow Tuesday, said women around the world are more exposed to climate change’s negative impact. “It’s a threat multiplier that amplifies and accelerates existing inequities,” she said during “gender day” at the summit, according...
OilPrice.com

France Bets On Nuclear Power To Reach Net-Zero Goal

France will re-launch the construction of nuclear reactors in a bid to decarbonize its electricity mix, reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and guarantee the country’s energy independence, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Tuesday. “For the first time in decades, we will re-launch the...
OilPrice.com

The Biggest Threat To U.S. Energy Infrastructure

In July of 2020, a drone outfitted with 4-foot nylon ropes suspending a thick copper wire tried to short-circuit the grid at a Pennsylvania power substation. The machine, which was stripped of all its markings and memory card in order to obfuscate its origin, missed its target, crashing on the roof of an adjacent building. According to WIRED, the attack “constitutes the first known instance of a modified, unmanned aircraft system being used to ‘specifically target’ US energy infrastructure,” but it almost certainly won’t be the last. The United States is extremely vulnerable to attacks, particularly on our old and fraying power grids. In the last two years alone, we have seen two crippling cyberattacks that showed the extreme fragility of the country’s power grids -- first the SolarWinds cyber-espionage attack, which went unnoticed for six months and spread to organizations including NATO, the U.K. government, the European Parliament, Microsoft and others, and then the Colonial Pipeline attack, which caused major disruptions to the fuel supply chain in massive swaths of the southeastern United States all from the theft of a single password.
International Atomic Energy Agency

Nuclear Science Helps to Adapt to Climate Change, COP26 Participants Hear

More intensive droughts and floods. Re-occurring wildfires. Dangerous pest and crop diseases. Nuclear science and technology is helping countries and communities to adapt to and cope with climate impacts - and international experts at a side event on the side lines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) highlighted how.
International Atomic Energy Agency

Countries Detail Nuclear Power Climate Change Plans in COP26 Event with IAEA Director General

Government ministers and industry leaders from Brazil, Ghana, Russia and the United States spelled out their plans for using nuclear energy to help slash emissions to net zero and achieve sustainable development in a wide-ranging conversation at the UN climate summit with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “Nuclear Innovation...
news9.com

More Than 100 Countries Vow To End Deforestation At Climate Talks

More than 100 countries are pledging to end deforestation in the coming decade. It's a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain on Tuesday hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate...
