CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Defense And Mike Muscala Shine In Win Over Spurs

By Daniel Bell
thefranchiseok.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City – The Thunder returned home tonight to host the Spurs and looked to start a. winning streak after their win against the Lakers. For a while there, it looked like they didn’t even want...

thefranchiseok.com

Comments / 0

Related
projectspurs.com

Spurs look to spark a winning streak, set to take on Pacers, Mavericks, Magic and Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs begin their four-game slate this week in Indiana tonight and are looking to build off a huge 102-93 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks they snagged this past Saturday. They were able to get solid contributions from Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Bryn Forbes off the bench, but the star of the game has to be given to Murray.
NBA
oklahoman.com

Thunder vs. Spurs: Five takeaways from OKC's win against San Antonio

The Thunder’s three wins all have something in common: double-digit comebacks. The latest came Sunday night against San Antonio. The Thunder fell in an early 16-point hole, only to build a double-digit lead of its own in the second half. The Thunder (3-6) beat the Spurs (3-7) 99-94. It was...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Keldon Johnson shines in the Spurs loss to the Thunder

The good guys almost got their first taste of back-to-back winning this season season but could not close out the Thunder after a 3rd quarter drought in which the Spurs only scored 14 to the Thunder’s 34. Keldon Johnson led all players with 22 points and had 6 rebounds to go with 2 steals and 1 block. Lonnie Walker IV led the bench with 15 points while Drew Eubanks, starting for Jakob Poeltl, had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Player grades from big win over the Spurs

Halloween? More like Hallo-win. After a dispiriting October which saw them end up 1-6, the Indiana Pacers finally ended their four-game losing skid, routing the San Antonio Spurs at home to start off November on a winning note. Behind a balanced scoring attack, with six different players finishing with double-digits,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
sanantoniopost.com

Spurs, Thunder look to build on recent wins

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Sunday night, with both teams looking to build on wins in their most recent games. The Spurs have found their formula for success - defense. San Antonio clamped down on Orlando in a 102-89 win Friday, marking the second time this season the Spurs have defeated the Magic.
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder knocks off Spurs for second straight win

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up its third win of the season on Sunday night at Paycom Center, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 99-94. After surrendering a 14-point lead in the first quarter, Oklahoma City flipped the game’s momentum with a 65-41 run over the middle periods. Mike Muscala led the way with 20 points off the bench, including three three-pointers.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Muscala scores 20, Oklahoma City rallies to beat Spurs 99-94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to wake up when they get down by double digits. Mike Muscala scored 20 points in 14 minutes, and the Thunder rallied from 16 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-94 on Sunday night. The Thunder have trailed by...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. The Spurs are looking...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Tonight#Spurs#Lakers
dailythunder.com

Thunder Journal: Thunder vs Spurs

To receive Thunder Journals in your morning inbox (hours or days before they publish to DailyThunder.com), join our supporters on Patreon. Your friendly neighborhood Daily Thunder beat writer is under the weather, so my usual journal entry has been delayed by a day or two. But our revered DT posters...
NBA
chatsports.com

Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb Ruled Out Monday vs. Spurs; Caris LeVert Will Play

Https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1455286088642269190. The Pacers listed Brogdon, Lamb, and LeVert as questionable for Monday’s matchup vs. the Spurs, and Brogdon and Lamb have both been ruled out. Brogdon will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, while Lamb will miss his first game of the year due to an ankle injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

'Dynamic Duo!': Doncic, Porzingis Shine In Mavs' 123-109 Win vs. Spurs

Although the San Antonio Spurs' glory years have now passed them by, more times than not, the team will put up a tough fight as long as it's coached by future Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich. This was the case in the Dallas Mavericks' first two matchups with the Spurs this season, as Dallas won both games, but only by five points and one point, respectively.
NBA
chatsports.com

THT Returns in Sunday Win Over Spurs

San Antonio Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Lakers, Staples Center, Frank Vogel, Alexander Caruso, San Antonio, Lonzo Ball, Ulnar collateral ligament injury. The Lakers were back in action in a Sunday matinee and welcomed the San Antonio Spurs (4-9), whom they previously defeated in overtime 125-121 on Oct....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy