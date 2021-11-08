CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beefed up EU tech rules could be global standard, says Facebook whistleblower

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s draft rules requiring tech firms to do more to tackle illegal online content could become a global gold standard for a safer online world if they are beefed up, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told EU lawmakers on Monday. Haugen, a former Facebook employee who worked...

AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
Thierry Breton
Margrethe Vestager
Hungarian court discusses government motion challenging supremacy of EU law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February, saying...
Global ESG Reporting Rules Echo Existing Voluntary Standards

Prototype mandatory standards based on existing optional rules. Standard setters want material issues reflected in accounting. Mandatory sustainability accounting rules are going to look a lot like the old, voluntary rules—at least for a while. Hotly anticipated prototype standards detailing some of the environmental, social and governance reporting rules that...
Spain’s Hipra gets green light for Phase II COVID vaccine trials

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s medicines agency has authorised Catalonia-based pharmaceutical group Hipra to test a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing on more than 1,000 volunteers, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday. Hipra will carry out the so-called Phase II trial – the second stage of a three-round trial process –...
Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after  coronavirus cases surged across the continent. Cartoons of ninja turtles and tigers adorned coronavirus vaccination booths on Monday to welcome children at a convention complex serving as a vaccine centre.
London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

The UK and European Union on Friday vowed to step up efforts to resolve a post-Brexit row over trade in Northern Ireland, after talks broke up without agreement. The two sides have been at loggerheads over the rules governing trade in the British province, which London says is unworkable but Brussels maintains is needed to protect the integrity of the EU single market. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is threatening to trigger a suspension clause in the deal, prompting the EU to warn of "serious consequences" if it goes ahead. UK Brexit minister David Frost hosted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London to try to break the stalemate, against accusations of political brinkmanship.
Brazil’s top court rules that companies can require employee vaccination

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday suspended a government order that prevented companies from requiring employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinate against COVID-19 and stopped dismissals of those not immunized. Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic, has criticized vaccine passports required in other...
EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.At a media briefing in...
Europe
Berlin, DE
Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
China, U.S. pledge to reveal 2035 emissions targets in 2025

GLASGOW (Reuters) – China and the United States will communicate their 2035 targets for cutting climate-warming emissions ten years early in 2025, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. The declaration said the two countries also planned to improve the measurement of...
EU regulator lists new side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator on Thursday recommended addition of a rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. It was also assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome following inoculation with Moderna’s shot. The European Medicines Agency said currently there was not enough evidence...
Silicon Legal: Whistleblower Questions EU's Approach to Big Tech

The European Parliament is crafting overhauls to current laws on digital commerce and communications. The Facebook whistleblower is skeptical new legislation in the EU would keep her former employer in check. In the United States, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan is expected to use an enforcement-heavy approach. Editor’s note:...
Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations

Facebook has had quite the controversy thanks to the leaked internal documentation by ex-employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The whistleblower exposed documents showing the social media giant has been aware of the negative impact Instagram had on young users but still did nothing, among other controversial practices the company had. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports the documentation is urging EU officials to act in regulating social media.
