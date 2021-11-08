CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

A new, more decentralized way of work

nprillinois.org
 6 days ago

The way we work has been upended by the pandemic....

nprillinois.org

NPR books editor Petra Mayer has died

Petra Mayer, a beloved books editor on NPR's Culture desk, died on Saturday. She died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland of what's believed to be a pulmonary embolism, said Nancy Barnes, NPR's senior vice president for news, in an email to staff. "Petra was NPR through and through,"...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nprillinois.org

COVID-19 infections rise in Germany

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with NPR’s Robert Schmitz in Berlin about Germany facing a fourth COVID-19 wave and the country’s new measures to tackle the virus. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nprillinois.org

Frequency of wildfires in Alaska concerns scientists

One state was mostly spared from this year’s wildfires: Alaska. But there’s evidence that the frequency and intensity of burning in that state have increased in recent decades — and that has scientists worried. As Daniel Grossman reports, they fear that the carbon released by fires in the high-north Boreal...
ALASKA STATE
nprillinois.org

Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change

Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are there to tell world leaders that they've already experienced more extreme disasters, and they're pushing for wealthier nations to compensate them for the damage. Thing is, though, that is becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. NPR's Lauren Sommer is here to tell us all about it. Lauren, what case are developing countries making about why they should be compensated?
ENVIRONMENT
nprillinois.org

Week in politics: Biden battles inflation fears

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane join Here & Now hosts Jane Clayson and Callum Borchers to discuss the latest in politics, including the political challenges that rising prices present for President Biden. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

