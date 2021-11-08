A new, more decentralized way of work

Petra Mayer, a beloved books editor on NPR's Culture desk, died on Saturday. She died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland of what's believed to be a pulmonary embolism, said Nancy Barnes, NPR's senior vice president for news, in an email to staff. "Petra was NPR through and through,"...
It was a light-hearted moment at the end of the first diplomatic trip abroad for Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Before she got on Air Force Two to return to Washington, Harris, who loves to cook, made a quick stop at E. Dehillerin, the iconic purveyor of cookware.
What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with NPR’s Robert Schmitz in Berlin about Germany facing a fourth COVID-19 wave and the country’s new measures to tackle the virus. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
One state was mostly spared from this year’s wildfires: Alaska. But there’s evidence that the frequency and intensity of burning in that state have increased in recent decades — and that has scientists worried. As Daniel Grossman reports, they fear that the carbon released by fires in the high-north Boreal...
Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are there to tell world leaders that they've already experienced more extreme disasters, and they're pushing for wealthier nations to compensate them for the damage. Thing is, though, that is becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. NPR's Lauren Sommer is here to tell us all about it. Lauren, what case are developing countries making about why they should be compensated?
PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane join Here & Now hosts Jane Clayson and Callum Borchers to discuss the latest in politics, including the political challenges that rising prices present for President Biden. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
