A new, more decentralized way of work

Viewfinders at parks in Tennessee allow people with colorblindness to see the many hues of fall. Blake Farmer of WPLN reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Louisiana Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson about how the state hopes to spend more than $7 billion dollars in federal infrastructure money from a bill passed in Congress last week. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see...
A Chinese town on the border with Myanmar is at the center of a fiery debate online about who must shoulder the costs of China's strict COVID-19 policies. NPR’s Emily Feng reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with “Passing” writer-director Rebecca Hall, who adapted the story from the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
For decades, General Electric was a titan of American industry. But the conglomerate is set to split into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” tells us more. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
A group of professional media and theater producers has developed a technique that enables people from all over the world to serve on the same video production crew. It’s called the Belfast method because it was first demonstrated in Northern Ireland. Journalist Jon Kalish reports. Watch on YouTube. Watch on...
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with NPR’s Robert Schmitz in Berlin about Germany facing a fourth COVID-19 wave and the country’s new measures to tackle the virus. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News chief Washington correspondent, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to provide a roadmap for seniors during the remaining month of open enrollment, when they can make changes to their Medicare coverage. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University, about how passing the infrastructure bills could impact President Biden’s chances at reelection. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
It's been a long 19 months. Now the U.S. is finally allowing more vaccinated international travelers into the country after lifting COVID-imposed restrictions Monday. Restoring travel to the U.S. for vaccinated travelers is a huge relief for communities along the southern border, where the restrictions have separated families and devastated shopping districts for almost two years. NPR's John Burnett reports from Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico.
Dozens of pledges from countries at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow are still not enough to keep warming in check. Experts say nations will need to keep pushing for more aggressive, concrete plans soon. We get the latest from NPR’s Jeff Brady. This story is part of Covering Climate...
Prosecutors have brought some of the most serious charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol against alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group that targets law enforcement and military veterans for recruitment. More than 20 suspected members of the Oath Keepers have been arrested, and some are facing charges of conspiracy. Now, an examination of hacked records - purportedly taken from Oath Keeper web servers - shows more defendants may have ties to the group than has been previously known.
President Biden plans to sign a landmark $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday. Biden traveled to the Port of Baltimore to sell it. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: By investing in our roads, our bridges, our ports and so much else, this bill's going to make...
PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane join Here & Now hosts Jane Clayson and Callum Borchers to discuss the latest in politics, including the political challenges that rising prices present for President Biden. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
Tomorrow, Cubans plan to hold public demonstrations in cities across the island, hoping for a repeat of the large protests in July. Artists and pro-democracy activists are calling on people to demand greater freedom of expression. The Cuban government has denied demonstrators permits and says the activists are paid puppets of the U.S. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
