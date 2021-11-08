Dan Mullen reveals bizarre way Anthony Richardson suffered injury prior to South Carolina game

Florida coach Dan Mullen revealed the team had 20-30 players dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of Saturday's 40-17 loss to South Carolina:. “We had several guys not even come out onto the field on the bus. I don't want to make excuses for those guys, but I want to give our guys credit for battling, for facing adversity. We had a bunch of guys dealing with sickness. We had to fly some guys up separately from the team, keep everybody separated. Those guys, they still went out. Even though the large number of guys that missed practice, we had quite a few that our training staff tried to do a good job today of IV-ing guys and try to get them ready to be able to go out and perform. And so, that's what I love. I think our guys compete and they're going to work and they're going to fight and they're going to give everything they have.

