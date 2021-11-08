CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dan Mullen reveals bizarre way Anthony Richardson suffered injury prior to South Carolina game

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Mullen and the Florida Gators are in a free fall, sitting at 4-5 on the year after an embarrassing loss at South Carolina. QB Anthony Richardson didn’t play in the game after suffering a concussion...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Firing Dan Mullen is not the answer for the Gators — yet | Commentary

Legendary former Florida Gators athletic director Jeremy Foley used to paraphrase a quote from renowned diplomat and ex-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger when explaining whether or not it was the right time to fire a football coach. “What must be done eventually should be done immediately,” Foley used to say. Now, after the Gators’ embarrassing 40-17 loss at lowly South Carolina on Saturday ...
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Tim Tebow makes bold claim about Dan Mullen’s future at Florida

Tim Tebow essentially gives Florida football head coach Dan Mullen his vote of confidence. Things have not gone well of late for Dan Mullen and his Florida football team, but Gators legendary quarterback Tim Tebow believes his former offensive coordinator is this close to righting the ship in Gainesville. On...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

SEC Nation advises patience at UF with Dan Mullen

Florida has become a major topic in the college football world, following a stunning slide from being on the cusp of a potential appearance in the College Football Playoff going into the month of December a year ago to 4-4 as it enters the month of November this year. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football cleans house, starting with Todd Grantham

Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: The Dan Mullen narrative must end

Just about a year ago, Dan Mullen led the Florida Gators to an SEC Championship game berth, where they ultimately fell short of Alabama 52-46. The Gators looked like an improved last year, winning the SEC East and ultimately making it to the Cotton Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football: 3 Dan Mullen replacements that wouldn’t lose to South Carolina

Dan Mullen went from possibly being on the hot seat with Florida football to sitting on a scalding-hot throne with a blowout loss to South Carolina. Whenever Dan Mullen got the win over Georgia last season, it seemed as if the man to bring Florida football back to the Promised Land was in place. As it turns out, that might’ve just been a house of cards and the 2021 season has been a strong gust of wind to blow it all to the ground with the Gators.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Florida's Dan Mullen Says 20-30 Players Had Flu Ahead of Blowout South Carolina Loss

Florida coach Dan Mullen revealed the team had 20-30 players dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of Saturday's 40-17 loss to South Carolina:. “We had several guys not even come out onto the field on the bus. I don't want to make excuses for those guys, but I want to give our guys credit for battling, for facing adversity. We had a bunch of guys dealing with sickness. We had to fly some guys up separately from the team, keep everybody separated. Those guys, they still went out. Even though the large number of guys that missed practice, we had quite a few that our training staff tried to do a good job today of IV-ing guys and try to get them ready to be able to go out and perform. And so, that's what I love. I think our guys compete and they're going to work and they're going to fight and they're going to give everything they have.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Florida Gators#Mri#Samford
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen shredded for postgame comment after Florida narrowly beat Samford

Dan Mullen missed his calling in politics. Mullen is determined to put a positive spin on things, no matter the situation. After Florida beat FCS Samford 70-52, Dan Mullen was all positive in his postgame on-field SEC Network+ interview. Mullen called it a great win. He hoped that giving up 52 points and over 500 yards to an FCS team with a losing record would help the Gators build some confidence moving forward.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Mullen reveals the tenor surrounding this week of practice

It’s been quite a week for Dan Mullen and Florida. Wednesday afternoon, the coach talked about how practice has gone after everything. The week got started with Mullen saying, “we’ll do recruiting after the season.” After those comments, his press conference was abruptly ended and players weren’t made available to the media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen cancels media access leading up to Florida’s game vs. South Carolina

It’s been a tough 48 hours for Dan Mullen and the Florida football program. First, the Gators were rocked 34-7 by No. 1 Georgia in the Cocktail Party, as a 3-0 Bulldogs lead with just under 2-and-a-half minutes to go before halftime suddenly ballooned to 24-0 behind 3 Florida turnovers.
Tampa Bay Times

Why Florida coach Dan Mullen fired Todd Grantham and John Hevesy

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s indefensible and inexplicable loss at South Carolina changed everything for Gators coach Dan Mullen. The idea of losing some of his trusted assistants was weighing on him before the game. After watching his team get crushed by a middling SEC East team led by a first-year coach and third-string quarterback, firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became inevitable.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy