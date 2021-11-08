Lake Regional relaxes visitor policies at hospital and clinics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will open at State Center on Saturday, replacing the one at the Baltimore Convention Center, the Maryland Department of Health announced. The address for the clinic is 300 W. Preston St., not far from the State Center Metro station. The new site will be run jointly by the health department, University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Our commitment to providing accessible vaccination and testing services has never been stronger, and the important work we have done in this partnership continues uninterrupted at the new State Center site,” said Maryland Department...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO