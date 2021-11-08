CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Lake Regional relaxes visitor policies at hospital and clinics

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 7 days ago

Another mid-Missouri hospital relaxes its visitor policy. Lake Regional Health System announced Friday that all non-COVID patients can now have two support people visit...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
KATV

CHI St. Vincent expands visitor policy; will allow 2 visitors at a time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — CHI St. Vincent announced Monday that patients will be able to have two visitors at a time. The change reportedly follows a steady decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to hospital officials. The change is effective immediately. Officials said patients were...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WAFF

Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals have released their employee vaccine policy, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services required all health care personnel to be fully vaccinated or have a formal letter of exemption by January 4, 2022.
SHEFFIELD, AL
The Associated Press

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a new mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. An emergency rule published Friday from the state Department of Health and Senior Services would allow skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities to close for up to two years, if they are short staffed because of the vaccine requirement. They could then reopen without having to start the licensure process from scratch.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Mu Health Care
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month

The Maryland Department of Health is closing public comment asking for input on what to spend the remaining $171.45 million designated for Medicaid home and community-based health care services on Nov. 15, 2021 — about a month after opening. A public notice was issued by the health department in mid-October allowing interested parties such as; […] The post COVID-19 Medicaid home care funding public comment closing after a month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
VTDigger

Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget

Demand for hospital beds across the region has been up in recent months amid the surge of the delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 and worsening chronic illnesses due to delays in seeking care earlier in the pandemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Montanan

It’s essential for Montana to stand up for VA hospitals, access to healthcare

Our health care system has been pushed to the brink during the last year and a half. From the height of COVID in 2020 when hospital beds were full across the country and non-emergency treatment was being postponed nationwide, to where we are now with vaccines widely available and the most serious impacts of this […] The post It’s essential for Montana to stand up for VA hospitals, access to healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Vaccination And Testing Clinic To Open At State Center On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will open at State Center on Saturday, replacing the one at the Baltimore Convention Center, the Maryland Department of Health announced. The address for the clinic is 300 W. Preston St., not far from the State Center Metro station. The new site will be run jointly by the health department, University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Our commitment to providing accessible vaccination and testing services has never been stronger, and the important work we have done in this partnership continues uninterrupted at the new State Center site,” said Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschannel6now.com

United Regional expands patient visitation policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional has chosen to expand its visitation opportunities for patients in isolation. Starting next Monday, visitors will be allowed to see patients who have tested positive for COVID. Visitation hours are limited every afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Patients are limited to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Temple Daily Telegram

Regional hospitalizations rise slightly

The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients regionally rose slightly Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department’s dashboard showed the hospitalization rate rise by 0.23 percentage points in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — for a new rate of 3.89%. Hospitalizations of the virus, as well as active cases in Bell County, have gone up and down in recent weeks with an overall downward trend.
TEXAS STATE
beverlypress.com

Hospital hosts vaccination clinic

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Nov. 3 hosted a vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11, an event that hospital officials described as a “critical milestone in our collective journey to regional, national and worldwide health.”. During the event, a patient’s mother, Colette, spoke on the importance of vaccinating...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy