A new, more decentralized way of work

It's the final scheduled day of the U.N. Climate Summit, billed as our last best chance to avoid the worst disasters related to global warming. And one of the most contentious remaining issues is this - how much money will wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis provide to poorer countries suffering the greatest consequences? More than a decade ago, rich countries pledged $100 billion a year to help with this. Many environmentalists and government officials came here angry that the promise has not been met. Here is Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng deputy director of Climate Change in Ghana.
