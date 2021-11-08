CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

A new, more decentralized way of work

delawarepublic.org
 6 days ago

The way we work has been upended by the pandemic....

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
delawarepublic.org

Misinformation on Spanish talk radio in Miami is tearing families apart

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in Spanish). KELLY: Radio Mambi - it's a Spanish language station popular among Cuban immigrants in South Florida, like Rodriguez's family. AMORE RODRIGUEZ: When my grandmother and my mom finally got to Miami, Spanish radio was a big part of their life because it was what they felt the most connected to, the most seen by. So the last thing I expected was that it would be the source of a lot of turmoil between me and my family.
MIAMI, FL
delawarepublic.org

At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation

There are still more than a hundred container ships stuck off the coast of Southern California. The blocked ports are just one of the factors leading to massive breakdowns in supply chains, which means American consumers aren't getting the goods they want when they want them. And even if they do, prices keep going up. In a moment, we'll hear from the executive director of the Port of Oakland in Northern California. But first, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe on how President Biden is trying to convince Americans his new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill is going to give consumers some relief.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Dao#Wbur
delawarepublic.org

UD’s National Agenda series: Asma Khalid and David Joy

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”. The series opened in September with NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid and novelist David Joy joining the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman. Hoffman...
U.S. POLITICS
delawarepublic.org

The financial impact of climate change

It's the final scheduled day of the U.N. Climate Summit, billed as our last best chance to avoid the worst disasters related to global warming. And one of the most contentious remaining issues is this - how much money will wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis provide to poorer countries suffering the greatest consequences? More than a decade ago, rich countries pledged $100 billion a year to help with this. Many environmentalists and government officials came here angry that the promise has not been met. Here is Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng deputy director of Climate Change in Ghana.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy