A new, more decentralized way of work

wksu.org
 6 days ago

The way we work has been upended by the pandemic....

www.wksu.org

wksu.org

Conflict between Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels shows no sign of stopping

The Ethiopian government’s conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has accelerated in recent days, with the government declaring a state of emergency. We get the latest from NPR’s Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WORLD
wksu.org

China's leaders may decide to allow Xi Jinping to stay in power

China’s leaders are holding a meeting in Beijing this week that will set the stage for Xi Jinping to continue to rule beyond the usual 10 years. To do so, leaders are poised to pass a resolution that will offer a fresh interpretation of the Chinese Communist Party’s history of the past century.
CHINA
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wksu.org

Frequency of wildfires in Alaska concerns scientists

One state was mostly spared from this year’s wildfires: Alaska. But there’s evidence that the frequency and intensity of burning in that state have increased in recent decades — and that has scientists worried. As Daniel Grossman reports, they fear that the carbon released by fires in the high-north Boreal...
ALASKA STATE
wksu.org

Daniel Ortega has won the Nicaragua presidency in an election many say was a sham

Nicaragua's president, Daniel Ortega, has overwhelmingly won a fourth consecutive term. That's according to the country's election officials. But leaders around the world are refusing to recognize the results of Sunday's balloting. President Biden condemned the vote as, quote, "a pantomime election." As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, it is not clear what the international community can do in the face of Nicaragua's authoritarian slide.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wksu.org

After Astroworld, a crowd scientist explains the deadly dynamics of crowd surges

Who is to blame for the deaths of eight people at the Astroworld Festival last Friday? Houston police have opened a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, concertgoers have already filed more than 20 lawsuits against the event organizers and against the rapper, Travis Scott, who continued to perform for more than half an hour after officials declared a mass casualty event. Earlier today, we caught up with a crowd safety expert, Keith Still, to talk about the science behind how a concert crowd can transform into an uncontrollable mass that threatens human life. A warning here that this conversation contains some graphic details that might be upsetting for some listeners.
ENTERTAINMENT
wksu.org

At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation

There are still more than a hundred container ships stuck off the coast of Southern California. The blocked ports are just one of the factors leading to massive breakdowns in supply chains, which means American consumers aren't getting the goods they want when they want them. And even if they do, prices keep going up. In a moment, we'll hear from the executive director of the Port of Oakland in Northern California. But first, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe on how President Biden is trying to convince Americans his new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill is going to give consumers some relief.
BUSINESS
wksu.org

Author interview: 'New York, My Village'

And finally, today, it's all there - the sense of adventure, excitement and opportunity upon arrival in a new country and as well a longing for a home, along with the sobering realization of the traumas inflicted by the past and the present. In his new novel, "New York, My Village," bestselling author Uwem Akpan tells the story of a Nigerian editor named Ekong and the challenges he faces navigating his new world, the shockingly hostile one of New York City and American publishing. But, also, it's a reflection on the conflicts and divides that he and other immigrants bring with them. In this case, it's the Biafran War and the ethnic politics that drove it. The book is already getting raves, so it's a pleasure to have Uwem Akpan with us once again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

