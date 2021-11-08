Phillies Moving Start Time To 6:45 P.M. For 17 Games From Monday-Thursday In April, May And September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Select home games for the Phillies are moving to a 6:45 p.m. start time for the 2022 MLB season , the team announced Monday. The Phillies released the ticket on-sale dates for the upcoming MLB season and it includes an earlier first pitch for most weekday games in three months of the season.

For games Monday through Thursday Phillies games will begin at 6:45 p.m. for most games in April, May and September.

“We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 season that features great matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways and theme nights.,” John Weber, Phillies Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects, said. “Also for 2022, start times for most of our April, May and September games Monday through Thursday (17 games) will not be at 6:45 p.m.”

The Phillies also released when fans can begin purchasing tickets for Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida.

Fans can visit the Phillies website for the most up-to-date schedule.