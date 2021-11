Central Visitation Program, a Denver-based nonprofit, will be hosting a virtual fundraiser and invites the public to attend on Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. CVP provides services for supervised parenting time and exchanges for domestic relations, custody disputes, and separated parents as well as for families involved in the Child Welfare system. The event will feature a talk with NYT Best-Selling Author, Ashley Rhodes, about her book “Three Little Words.” They will also be partnering with Chook Chicken in Denver. If you place an order for pick up from their restaurant 24 hours prior to the event and use the promo code 4CVPKIDS, 20% of the proceeds will go toward CVP.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO