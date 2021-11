I’m sure I don’t need to recap for anyone on this site the news from Wednesday. Aaron Rodgers has COVID and he’s unvaccinated. I’ve already wasted enough energy on this subject, and don’t really wish to rehash my feelings any further on the reports. So instead, I’m going to focus on what lies ahead for this team: a date at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs and a struggling Patrick Mahomes.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO