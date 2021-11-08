Butter: Megan Thee Stallion & BTS To Perform Together At The 2021 AMAs

Photo: Getty Images

The performances for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday and fans are in for a treat. Megan Thee Stallion and six-time AMA winners BTS will take the stage together for the first ever live performance of the remix version of their hit track, “Butter”.

The official AMA Instagram page posted about the upcoming, epic performance, sharing:

"ARE YOU READY?! The WORLD PREMIERE performance of "Butter" by @bts.bighitofficial and @theestallion will happen at the #AMAs ... and YES, it'll happen at the show in Los Angeles!"

Megan, who recently dropped her collection project Something For Thee Hotties , is also snagged several nominations this year, including favorite trending song for "Body," favorite rap/hip-hop album and favorite rap/hip-hop female artist. Last week, it was announced that five-time AMA winner Cardi B is set to host this year's award show . The ceremony's producer, Jesse Collins, said of the "I Like It" rapper's new hosting gig:

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack this year with seven nomination, followed by Bad Bunny who has five. Other nominees include The Weeknd with six nominations, plus Doja Cat and Giveon , who also snagged five nods.

Catch the 2021 American Music Awards airing live on Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.