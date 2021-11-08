CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Butter: Megan Thee Stallion & BTS To Perform Together At The 2021 AMAs

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Mn0L_0cqL10wB00

Photo: Getty Images

The performances for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday and fans are in for a treat. Megan Thee Stallion and six-time AMA winners BTS will take the stage together for the first ever live performance of the remix version of their hit track, “Butter”.

The official AMA Instagram page posted about the upcoming, epic performance, sharing:

"ARE YOU READY?! The WORLD PREMIERE performance of "Butter" by @bts.bighitofficial and @theestallion will happen at the #AMAs ... and YES, it'll happen at the show in Los Angeles!"

Megan, who recently dropped her collection project Something For Thee Hotties , is also snagged several nominations this year, including favorite trending song for "Body," favorite rap/hip-hop album and favorite rap/hip-hop female artist. Last week, it was announced that five-time AMA winner Cardi B is set to host this year's award show . The ceremony's producer, Jesse Collins, said of the "I Like It" rapper's new hosting gig:

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack this year with seven nomination, followed by Bad Bunny who has five. Other nominees include The Weeknd with six nominations, plus Doja Cat and Giveon , who also snagged five nods.

Catch the 2021 American Music Awards airing live on Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

Megan Three Stallion did post a photo stating her past experience of suffering from a gunshot wound last month when she was out with rapper Tory Lanez. Recently, Megan Three removes the photo that she did the post on her Instagram handle of the alleged gunshot wound that she did suffer on July 12. It seems like Megan is making a new statement by deleting the past photo of her gunshot wound. If you want to have a look at what she captioned the photo, then you can look at it below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Jesse Collins
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Dances In A Crop Top & Sweats For New TikTok 2 Months After Giving Birth — Watch

Cardi B showed off her belly dancing skills in a new TikTok video, and it was remarkable to see how great the rapper’s post-baby body looks. Work it, Cardi B! The 29-year-old rapper dabbled in a sexy belly dancing routine with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 25, in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cardi looked incredible in the footage, taken nearly two months after she gave birth to her son, while dressed in purple sweatpants and a crop top that put her flat tummy on full display. Hennessy, meanwhile, sported white sweatpants and a bright pink crop top for the sibling dance routine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Amas#Megan Thee Stallion Bts#Ama Instagram#Theestallion#Instagram A#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Harvard Crimson

Music Video Breakdown: 'SG'

Ozuna, Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion, and DJ Snake in the music video for "SG." By Courtesy of DJ Snake/YouTube. The peaceful sounds of waves crashing on an idyllic Caribbean beach join carnival dancers swaying their hips to and fro in the opening scene of the music video for “SG,” (short for Sexy Girls), the latest track from DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Blackpink’s Lisa. This 10-second scene is the last moment of calm before the hectic hurricane that hits this tropical music video.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Has Revealed Her College Graduation Date

The Hot Girl Coach is graduating from an HBCU. Fans of Megan Thee Stallion know that the Grammy-winning rapper is more than a student of the game—she’s an actual student at Texas Southern University. The ESSENCE cover star has shared that she’s graduating from college in December. “Showed my ass...
COLLEGES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy