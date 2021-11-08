CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenape Regional High School District Sports Roundup – Nov. 1-6

By Bill Kile
Trentonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeneca 21, Pinelands 12: Seneca (3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over host Pinelands (4-5) in a NJSIAA Regional Crossover game Nov. 4. Cherokee 37, Egg Harbor Township 8: Sophomore Ryan Bender was 11-of-15 for 142 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 seed Cherokee (6-2, 3-2) defeated...

Delaware County Daily Times

High School Football: Rematches highlight first round of District 1 playoffs

A trio of rematches involving Delco teams, two from the final week of the regular season, highlights the opening round of the District 1 football playoffs, which begin Friday. The pairings were announced on Sunday but are not official until noon on Monday. Haverford (5-5) earned the 16th seed in...
HIGH SCHOOL
Deseret News

High school football playoff roundup for Friday, Nov. 5

Lone Peak overcame a slow start, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to pull away from Bingham for the 6A quarterfinal win to advance to the semifinals at the University of Utah. The turning point in the game came in the third quarter when Lone Peak linebacker Mason Patane pounced on a fumble in the end zone which put the Knights up 21-7 in the third quarter.
SYRACUSE, UT
Trentonian

Cherokee captures 3rd sectional title in school history

LOGAN TWP. >> Cherokee continued its winning ways this season with its third-ever team title in the NJSIAA South Sectional Group 4 Girls Cross Country Championships Nov. 6 at the Gloucester County DREAM Park here. The Chiefs successfully defended their sectional title with a 34-point showing in the field of...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
timestelegram.com

Top Mohawk Valley high school sports performers for Nov. 3 - Nov. 9

High school state championships have either begun or are just starting for fall sports in the Mohawk Valley. These athletes rose to the occasion at the most important time of the season:. Elizabeth Lucason, Camden girls cross-country. Lucason and the Blue Devils finished fifth in the Section III Class B...
MOHAWK, NY
Trentonian

HS Football Picks: Prognosticator says Nottingham will win again in playoffs

With only a handful of games remaining in the season, our high school football prognosticator is safe for another year with a record way above the mandated .800 mark. This week’s picks include Nottingham to beat Willingboro in playoff action. FRIDAY. NOTTINGHAM at Willingboro: Steve Everette will be reminded of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Morning Journal

No. 3 Springfield vs No. 2 Columbia high school football regional semifinal preview for Nov. 13

Last week: Springfield def. Norwayne, 41-13, Columbia def. Black River, 22-20 On deck: Winner will face the winner of No. 4 Mogadore vs No. 1 LaBrae. For the record: Columbia survived their second meeting with Black River in Week 12 to make this, officially, the most successful season in school history. The Raiders have now won two playoff games for the first time and have won a program record 11 games. … Their Week 13 opponent can score the ball almost at will. The Tigers have scored 512 points through 12 games, that’s 34 more than Columbia, who were one of the area’s top offenses in the regular seaso. … Look for big games from the likes of Andrew Champagne, Marco Cirigliano, Owen Menge and Cody Davis in this one. Columbia has a real shot of knocking off the Tigers if they can get some timely stops.
HIGH SCHOOL
Trentonian

Rowan volleyball beats Montclair State, 3-2, for NJAC title

GLASSBORO – In a match for the ages, Rowan University claimed its fourth New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) title and first since 2004 as the Profs took down Montclair State, 3-2 (25-23, 25-27, 19-25, 25-20, and 19-17), in the conference championship here at Esbjornson Gymnasium Nov. 6. With the victory,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Trentonian

NJSIAA considering eliminating Tournament of Champions in high school sports

Beginning with the 2022-23 high school sports season in New Jersey, the Tournament of Champions may cease to exist. According to an NJ.com report, the NJSIAA is planning to eliminate the ToC, which serves as a way to play down to one champion in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, field hockey, boys and girls tennis, girls volleyball and bowling.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Princeton Day, Florence boys soccer win first sectional crowns

TINTON FALLS — To become road warriors, you must first be warriors. The Princeton Day School varsity boys’ soccer team learned that as its 2021 season went on. First-year head coach Brian Thomsen’s Panthers battled through early struggles, but improved each game despite playing more than half of them on the road.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Trentonian

PDS boys soccer prepares for first NJSIAA title game

When Brian Thomsen was in high school, his Monsignor Donovan boys’ soccer teams never won a state tournament game. He’s made up for that — and then some — in his first season as varsity boys’ soccer head coach at Princeton Day School. His Panthers (12-11) will play Gill St....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

HS Girls Soccer Standings, Stats and Rankings (thru Nov. 14)

*3 points for a division win; 2 points for a cross-division win; 1 point for a tie*. y-Notre Dame and Hamilton game declared a no-contest and won’t be made up. Sophia Lis (Princeton) 36; Nicola Mosionek (Hopewell) 17; Megan Rougas (Princeton) 17; Kate Tillman (Hopewell) 16; Charlotte Garcia (Hightstown) 15; Casey Serxner (Princeton) 15; Holly Howes (Princeton) 14; Adriana Ryder (Steinert) 14; Angelina Benitez (Hightstown) 13; Emily Franceschini (Lawrence) 12; Sophie Berman (Robbinsville) 12; Bella Conti (Allentown) 10; Mikayla Hall (Hamilton) 10; Sarah Yancey (Hopewell) 10; Ari Bruno (Allentown) 9; Juliana Ryder (Steinert) 9; Lara Paoloni (Hopewell) 8; Kara Keating (Robbinsville) 8; Mea Allex (Hopewell) 7; Nicole Filipowicz (Nottingham) 7.
TRENTON, NJ

