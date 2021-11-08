Lenape Regional High School District Sports Roundup – Nov. 1-6

Last week: Springfield def. Norwayne, 41-13, Columbia def. Black River, 22-20 On deck: Winner will face the winner of No. 4 Mogadore vs No. 1 LaBrae. For the record: Columbia survived their second meeting with Black River in Week 12 to make this, officially, the most successful season in school history. The Raiders have now won two playoff games for the first time and have won a program record 11 games. … Their Week 13 opponent can score the ball almost at will. The Tigers have scored 512 points through 12 games, that’s 34 more than Columbia, who were one of the area’s top offenses in the regular seaso. … Look for big games from the likes of Andrew Champagne, Marco Cirigliano, Owen Menge and Cody Davis in this one. Columbia has a real shot of knocking off the Tigers if they can get some timely stops.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO