Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Kentucky, Georgia, Celebrations, Hendon Hooker and More in Monday Press Conference

By Jack Foster
 6 days ago
Coming off the most impressive win of the season against Kentucky, Tennessee is officially in Georgia week.

During the first media availability of the week, Josh Heupel addressed the media to share his final thoughts on the Kentucky game, including Hendon Hooker's award-winning performance, and look ahead to what Georgia brings to the table when they come to Rocky Top for Week 10.

Heupel's full Monday availability is above.

Watch: SEC Network Releases Feature on Vols QB Hendon Hooker

The road to becoming the starting quarterback at Tennessee was not easy for Hendon Hooker, including a medical scare that he thought might end his career in 2020. After reflecting on this he transferred to Tennessee for a new start, but Hooker didn’t win the job in the fall, and he would not fully gain the reigns in Knoxville until week three of this season. Since then, Hooker has be lights out for Tennessee at every turn, and the SEC network released a feature on him earlier this morning which you can watch in the tweet below.
