From the moment I stepped foot in Armenia, I felt a rush of emotions overcome me. A whirlwind of sentiments filled my heart, yet this sense of belonging came with it, and it would stay with me for the next three weeks. Although I had previously been to Armenia, I was beyond thrilled to revisit and explore the country which had originally captivated me. However, this time I had a greater calling—to serve and give back in my own capacity.

HOVHANNES TUMANYAN ・ 3 DAYS AGO