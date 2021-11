Javier Báez. Javy, Javy, Javy. Well, there’s one thing for sure. If the Cubs do want him back after trading him to the Mets at the deadline, they know exactly what they are getting: A passionate player who plays (mostly) outstanding defense, hits for power, strikes out a ton and can make moves on the basepaths like no one else.

