Wyoming State

Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?

By Doug Randall
 6 days ago
The annual fall time change happened this past weekend. The idea of whether changing the clocks twice a year makes sense in the 21st century is increasingly being questioned. In the last four years,19 states have passed laws or resolutions...

Dora Vasquez Rivera
6d ago

yes. 1903 managed it then changed, 1966 brought it back for agricultural reasons, well we are not in the 60's any longer and today has better technologies for the farmers. GET RID OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME. please

IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

