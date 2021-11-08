CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Tesla Token Drops 7% Ahead Of Elon Musk’s Dump

By Hououin Kyouma
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto Tesla token has dropped 7% in price following Elon Musk’s tweet asking his followers whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the company. Crypto Tesla Token Drops 7% In Value Ahead Of Elon Musk’s Dump. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the Tesla...

Markets Insider

'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary defends Elon Musk's nearly $300 billion fortune — and predicts many workers won't return to offices

Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk's almost $300 billion fortune this week. The "Shark Tank" investor predicted a permanent shift from offices to remote working. O'Leary said that demand for employees with digital skills has surged thanks to the pandemic. "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon...
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

Apple Poaches More Tesla Brainpower

Apple's main goal might have been to create as many different and difficult ways to charge an electronic device as possible, but these days, it's also interested in building cars. Up until now, it hasn't been very successful at retaining partners, but automakers are secretly scared of the electronics giant. Many still don't think that the company has what it takes to build cars, but recent talks with manufacturing behemoth Toyota might secure Apple a foot in the door, and now CJ Moore, a former engineer from Tesla has joined its ranks to assist on the new car effort. Moore will be working under Stuart Bowers, another ex-Tesla employee who led Tesla's Autopilot team up to 2019.
BUSINESS
investing.com

BTC, ETH Tops Poll as Cryptos Elon Musk Should Invest With Tesla Shares

BTC, ETH Tops Poll as Cryptos Elon Musk Should Invest With Tesla Shares. Recently, Elon Musk sold some percentage of his Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. As a result, CoinQuora conducted a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Poll for people to ascertain the crypto he should buy. Bitcoin and Ethereum lead as the top choice...
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Tesla stock sales are designed for maximum taxation

The past week has seen Elon Musk offload his Tesla shares in a steady stream, resulting in some of the company’s supporters wondering why the CEO appears to be bleeding out his sales of TSLA stock over a period of time. As explained by Musk recently on Twitter, however, his low basis share sale rate is designed to be closer to maximum taxation.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
#Token#Reuters
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Elon Musk dumps $1.1B in Tesla stock, NYCCoin launches with mayor’s blessing and Mastercard pushes crypto-linked cards in Asia: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13

Elon Musk dumps $1.1B in Tesla stock, NYCCoin launches with mayor’s blessing and Mastercard pushes crypto-linked cards in Asia: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13 Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time. At the start of this week, the combined cryptocurrency market cap broke $3 trillion for the first...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Did Shiba Inu Just Land Its First Major Merchant?

Shiba Inu, the world's hottest cryptocurrency, has gained more than 11,000,000% since August 2020. The curtain may soon be opening for SHIB at a major company. As an investment, Shiba Inu looks like a disaster in the making. Dating back multiple generations, no investment vehicle has been a more proven...
STOCKS

