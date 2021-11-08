Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution

#Stratford CT–Saturday was the grand opening of the Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum at 952 East Broadway. Despite the weather, the grounds were filled with enthusiastic visitors here to celebrate the museum’s first official day.The museum would not be possible without the vision of Jeffrey Fletcher and his remarkable collection. We congratulate him on the opening and welcome him enthusiastically to his second home in Stratford!The realization of this museum has been hard work on the part of many, particularly Jeffrey and his team, and wonderful supporters such as the Shearman & Sterling Law Firm who sponsored today’s event. Our administration worked alongside Jeffrey and the Town Council, especially Councilors Chris Pia, David Harden, Jim Connor and Bill O’Brien who got behind the project with us early on.

