CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, SC

Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new book, Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution (2021, Simon and Schuster), Dr....

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Fear is the great unspoken engine of American history

Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe — apologies to The Who — the kids are all right. Leo Glaze seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle schools. “I think I teach . . . history about as hard & honest as any teacher in america,” he wrote. “And when kids learn the truth about this country, they’re shocked and pissed off they’ve been lied to. Not uncomfortable.”
SOCIETY
uoregon.edu

Preservationist will speak on saving African American history

The urgent need to preserve 20th century African American history is the subject of the next African American Workshop and Speaker Series talk. Julieanna Richardson, founder and president of The HistoryMakers, will be a virtual guest at the UO on Nov. 9. Richardson’s free public lecture, “The History Makers: Preserving...
EUGENE, OR
UC Daily Campus

Celebrate Native American History Month at UConn

November is Native American History Month and University of Connecticut students will have plenty of opportunities to learn about the history and issues facing the Native American and Indigenous peoples of Connecticut. One organization that will be hosting a series of events throughout the month is UConn’s Native American Cultural Programs. 
POLITICS
kclibrary.org

The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783

Pulitzer-Prize winning author Joseph J. Ellis and the Library’s Steve Woolfolk discuss his newest book, The Cause: the American Revolution and its Discontents: 1773-1783. The discussion promises to be as lively as the action-packed scenes in his work. Though his scholarship is tightly focused on the years leading up to the establishment of the United States, his storytelling vividly enlivens historical debates about the origins and meaning of what would become known as the Revolutionary War.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, SC
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Historic Deerfield conserves 18th-century American Revolution battle plan

DEERFIELD — An 18th-century American Revolution battle plan detailing tactics for a large-scale conflict that never happened has been successfully conserved by Historic Deerfield. Westfield native and Continental Army Maj. Moses Ashley drew the plan in watercolor paint and ink in 1780 to prepare for a battle on the Hudson...
DEERFIELD, MA
uga.edu

Book records history of the American chestnut

“The American Chestnut” tells a history of America’s historic tree from Native American prehistory to the Civil War to the Great Depression as it was an active part of many American lives. The American chestnut once spanned from Maine to Louisiana, and from Wisconsin to Oregon, filling forests. Used for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Edgar
inquirer.com

American Revolution Museum puts Philly abolitionist and entrepreneur James Forten at the center of new exhibit

James Forten is not the most well-known of Revolutionary War-era patriots, but his story is an essential American story. Forten was a Black man born free in Philadelphia in 1766 who became rich running one of the city’s great sailmaking businesses. He deployed sailing equipment of his own devising and employed Black and white workers equally.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Revolution#Native Americans#African Americans#Patriots
Washington Examiner

Native Americans have a proud history in the US military

Amid national celebration in November for Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month, this is a good time to remember the many sacrifices and contributions native people have made on behalf of the United States. Although often marginalized and left out of discussions of patriotism and bravery, Native Americans serve...
MILITARY
Powell Tribune

Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting

The Big Horn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the 8th Street at the Ivy restaurant, 1800 8th St. in Cody. A program on human trafficking, presented by the FBI, will follow the meeting. For more information, call Karin at 412-715-2927.
CODY, WY
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: African American History Museum Opens

#Stratford CT–Saturday was the grand opening of the Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum at 952 East Broadway. Despite the weather, the grounds were filled with enthusiastic visitors here to celebrate the museum’s first official day.The museum would not be possible without the vision of Jeffrey Fletcher and his remarkable collection. We congratulate him on the opening and welcome him enthusiastically to his second home in Stratford!The realization of this museum has been hard work on the part of many, particularly Jeffrey and his team, and wonderful supporters such as the Shearman & Sterling Law Firm who sponsored today’s event. Our administration worked alongside Jeffrey and the Town Council, especially Councilors Chris Pia, David Harden, Jim Connor and Bill O’Brien who got behind the project with us early on.
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
phillyfunguide.com

The David McCullough Prize for Excellence in American Public History

On Tuesday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m., The Carpenters’ Company of the City and County of Philadelphia will present the second annual David McCullough Prize for Excellence in American Public History in-person at Carpenters’ Hall. The award will be presented to Bryan Stevenson, Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization committed to criminal justice reform, racial justice, and public education.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
Washington Times

Where are all the white supremacists?

While appearing on Tucker Carlson Today, author David Horowitz asked an extremely cogent question, which frankly amazed me. He asked whether American businesses would spend a fortune on T.V. advertisements (75% of which feature Black actors) if they thought the white viewing audience was substantially made up of white supremacists. I think the answer to that question is undoubtedly no. Furthermore, I find it very puzzling that no one in the media seems to have posed this question before.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy