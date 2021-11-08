CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BP CEO on the API: We don't agree on everything

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBP CEO Bernard Looney defends the company's association with...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

BP won't quit controversial US oil lobby. Its CEO explains why

London (CNN Business) — French oil giant Total made waves early this year when it broke with the American Petroleum Institute, the largest and most powerful oil lobby in the United States, because of its stance on climate issues. BP's (BP) pledge to slash oil production by 40% this decade...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

A CFO and CEO agree to disagree

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Being a CFO means sometimes respectfully disagreeing with your boss. In fact, that's part of being a strategic business partner to the CEO, according to Accenture CEO and chair Julie Sweet.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
Person
Christiane Amanpour
cisco.com

Everything Possible. For All of Us. Don’t Miss the Revolution.

Everything Possible. You proved it. Everything Possible. That’s our theme. And I know it resonates with our distis and partners, because whenever I turn to you with a request, you deliver. Look at what we did in FY21. Remarkable growth – in the midst of a once-in-a-generation crisis. The pandemic stalled many businesses and activities. But not Cisco distributors and partners. And Partner Summit is where we shift into high gear for the year ahead – here are the sessions my team and I have been working on for you.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Api#Ceo#Cnn
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KPVI Newschannel 6

Can a coal state go nuclear?

Wyoming is a coal state. It’s an oil and gas and trona and bentonite and — tenuously — uranium state. And with the help of a Bill Gates-fronted technology company, it could soon become a nuclear state. Five months have passed since nuclear developer TerraPower and Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia has not just had a 'diplomacy fail' – it has been devaluing the profession for decades

We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy. There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy fail” in managing relations with France. The head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, has gone as far as saying: If it looks like our foreign policy is all a bit rough and ready, it’s because we have not invested in our diplomatic capability for a long time […] Acquiring some diplomatic smarts would be a damned sight cheaper than a nuclear sub. So, what is diplomacy – and is...
CHINA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux®, and Selvol Premiol® products. The amounts shown in the table below represent the price floor for this increase. Region. Increase From:. North America. $550/mt. Latin...
INDUSTRY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shell proposes single-share structure, tax residence in UK

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell (RDSa.L) will do away with its dual-share system and keep a single line of shares, as it looks to boost shareholder payouts through stock buybacks and simplify its structure for investors. The company also plans to move its tax residence to the United...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Dubai airport CEO: More passengers, but years to recover

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry. Yet a full recovery...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism in Our Industry”

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improved box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-pandemic 2019 levels. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above the levels experienced in 2019,” the exhibitor said. Exhibitors’ financials and their stocks...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy