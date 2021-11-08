CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Collin Sexton Status Update

By Nov 08, 2021 Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCavaliers guard Collin Sexton left Sunday night’s road game at New York in the...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton demanded a crazy amount of cash from the Cavaliers?

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Collin Sexton wanted insane amount of money from Cavs

One Cleveland Cavaliers player apparently wanted a Sexton of money from the team. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported this week that Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s camp asked for an extension comparable to that of fellow 2018 draftees De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray. Cleveland was not interested in anything close to that though and instead wanted to see how Sexton would fit next to rookie big man Evan Mobley first.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bleacher Report

Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
NBA
The Spun

Cavs Guard Collin Sexton Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

There are some Woj Bombs that you never like to see and this is one of them. Per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. It’s expected that Sexton’s absence will be an extended one. The Cavs’ 22-year-old guard exited the action...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Sexton
beaconjournal.com

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has torn meniscus in left knee

The Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton for the foreseeable future. Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks with an injury to his left knee. The team announced on Monday that an MRI revealed a torn meniscus. Sexton will be further evaluated to determine the next steps. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Mri
Florida Star

With Collin Sexton Sidelined, Who’s Next Man Up For Cavs?

This afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced an MRI showed that Collin Sexton suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, meaning the fourth-year guard will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team said in a press release that Sexton “will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.”
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers G Collin Sexton out indefinitely with meniscus tear

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to build on their 7-4 start to the 2021-22 season, they'll be without their leading scorer. On Monday, the Cavs announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out indefinitely after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 players who should replace the injured Collin Sexton

Cavs’ guard Collin Sexton is down with a torn meniscus in his knee. The Cavs saw an unfortunate sight on Sunday against the Knicks when Collin Sexton went down with an injury. A follow-up report claims that Sexton tore the meniscus in his knee and will be sidelined indefinitely for the foreseeable future as he recovers. Thankfully for Sexton, a torn meniscus is far from the worst injury he could suffer and he should return mostly to full strength.
NBA
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton out with torn meniscus, expected to have 'extended absence'

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the big surprises this season, but their strong start may be hitting a speed bump. The Cavs announced on Monday that Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus in his knee. They do not have an immediate timetable regarding his return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports an extended absence is expected.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro starting on Wednesday in place of injured Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Okoro will get the start on Wednesday with Collin Sexton sidelined with a torn meniscus. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Wizards. Okoro's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points,...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Starting lineup prediction after Collin Sexton injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced a lot of adversity in this young season. Eight of their first eleven games have been on the road, as have eight of those eleven games been against playoff teams from a season ago. Of the league’s eight-worst records, the Cavs have played exactly 0 of them.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 players that need to step up with Collin Sexton out

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a somewhat surprising 7-4 start to the season, one of their key contributors will be out for an extended period. During Sunday’s 126-109 win in the Big Apple over the New York Knicks, Collin Sexton went down with a knee injury later diagnosed as a meniscus tear in his left knee that will keep him out for an extended period.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy