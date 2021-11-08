Collin Sexton Status Update

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
One Cleveland Cavaliers player apparently wanted a Sexton of money from the team. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported this week that Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s camp asked for an extension comparable to that of fellow 2018 draftees De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray. Cleveland was not interested in anything close to that though and instead wanted to see how Sexton would fit next to rookie big man Evan Mobley first.
This afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced an MRI showed that Collin Sexton suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, meaning the fourth-year guard will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team said in a press release that Sexton “will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.”
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to build on their 7-4 start to the 2021-22 season, they'll be without their leading scorer. On Monday, the Cavs announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out indefinitely after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Okoro will get the start on Wednesday with Collin Sexton sidelined with a torn meniscus. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Wizards. Okoro's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points,...
The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced a lot of adversity in this young season. Eight of their first eleven games have been on the road, as have eight of those eleven games been against playoff teams from a season ago. Of the league’s eight-worst records, the Cavs have played exactly 0 of them.
