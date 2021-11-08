Collin Sexton Status Update

Cavs’ guard Collin Sexton is down with a torn meniscus in his knee. The Cavs saw an unfortunate sight on Sunday against the Knicks when Collin Sexton went down with an injury. A follow-up report claims that Sexton tore the meniscus in his knee and will be sidelined indefinitely for the foreseeable future as he recovers. Thankfully for Sexton, a torn meniscus is far from the worst injury he could suffer and he should return mostly to full strength.

