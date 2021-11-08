CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Showtime Reveals The First Photos Of Viola Davis Playing Michelle Obama

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihym6_0cqKxiXC00
Photo: Getty Images

Over the years, viewers have seen Viola Davis portray a number of classic characters. She's played Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder , Rose Maxson in Fences and Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad . For her next project, Davis will move from portraying fictional characters to playing the role of an American icon, Michelle Obama .

In Showtime's new series, First Lady , Davis will star as Michelle Obama alongside O. T. Fagbenle who will portray former President Barack Obama . The series will not air until next year, but Showtime has excited fans by revealing the first photos of Davis on set as the former First Lady.

"Viola Davis always understands the assignment," one viewer tweeted .

"Please look at her face in the first one. [She] overstood the assignment," another fan tweeted .

Davis is one of two actresses to play the former First Lady in the upcoming series. Actress Jayme Lawson will portray a younger version of Michelle Obama in the earlier portions of the show. Together, Davis and Lawson will tell the complete story of how she went from Whitney Young High School to the Ivy League and eventually the White House.

"In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, " Showtime said about the series.

First Lady is currently in production and will likely air in the first quarter of the new year.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama is the ultimate fashionista in celebratory family photos

Michelle Obama was in a nostalgic mood at the start of the week as she reminisced about her time in The White House. The former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share some incredible pictures of herself with husband Barack Obama and her mom Marian Robinson, which were taken during Barack's time in office.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Michelle Obama to Guest Star in an Episode of ‘black-ish’

The final season of Black-ish is on the way and Michelle Obama will be a guest star. The eighth season of the ABC comedy has shared a sneak peek at Mrs. Obama’s appearances. “We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” the series wrote on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Michelle Obama To Appear On Final Season Of ‘Black-Ish’

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is set to guest star in the final season of Black-Ish. The news was revealed on social media by the television series’ various platforms with a photo of Mrs. Obama surrounded by the family sitcom’s main and recurring cast members. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will play herself, however further details about the episode are not yet available. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” shared the Black-ish Instagram page.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by black-ish (@blackishabc) Obama shared...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

See Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson Transform Into Iconic First Ladies

Hail to the new chief in town. On Monday, Nov. 8, Entertainment Weekly revealed a first look at Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson transforming into the most famous women of the White House. In the exclusive photos from the new show The First Lady, Davis plays Michelle Obama in the Showtime series set to premiere in the spring of 2022. Pfeiffer and Anderson also show up 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. playing real-life Washington, D.C. icons Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. Showtime's new political drama will retrace the lives of these important historical figures in the limited series from Crash showrunner Cathy Schulman and The Undoing director Susanne Bier. In an Instagram post by...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Husband Wins Over Michelle Obama With Drink Recipes

Two powerful women in America met virtually recently, to discuss loss, gratitude, and new hobbies picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a recent guest on the "Rachael Ray Show," former first lady Michelle Obama talked about her newfound love of knitting and heaped praise on Ray's big quarantine accomplishment, the new book "This Must Be the Place" (via Instagram). The book collects recipes and reflections on lessons learned during lockdown.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has been fortunate enough to be educated at Princeton University and Harvard Law School. But the author, and former First Lady of the United States while her husband Barack served as President from 2009 to 2017, knows that not all women have the same privilege. Michelle is passionate...
U.S. POLITICS
wustl.edu

University invited to view conversation with Michelle Obama

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to watch a livestreamed conversation between former first lady Michelle Obama and college students including WashU sophomore Natasha Chisholm. The event, “Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation,” will be streamed at noon CST Tuesday, Nov. 9, from Prince George’s Community College in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Sasha Obama
goodhousekeeping.com

The Crown's Gillian Anderson teams up with Viola Davis in first-look pictures for 'The First Lady'

Get ready to have your mind blown by the ladies of Showtime's new presidential series The First Lady: iconic trio Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. All three have gifted audiences some pretty transformative performances throughout the years. In the upcoming show, each will play a different US First Lady, and the first official pictures suggest viewers are in for a treat.
CELEBRITIES
universitystar.com

Michelle Obama talks leadership, self-care in Common Experience panel

As a part of Texas State's First-Gen Week, in partnership with universities and colleges across the country, Common Experience hosted a virtual live stream starring writer, lawyer and former First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A group of select students from across the nation represented...
TEXAS STATE
Times Daily

Michelle Obama to speak with college students nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama's next promotion for her memoir “Becoming” will center on college students. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
EDUCATION
Variety

Jon Bernthal on Playing Against the Tough Guy Type in ‘King Richard’

If you’re looking for someone to throw a punch or take on a zombie horde, well, Jon Bernthal’s probably your guy. But when you’re looking for an actor who can credibly serve-and-volley, he might not spring to mind. That was the dilemma facing “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green when he was looking for someone to portray Rick Macci, the tennis coach who took a chance on a young Venus and Serena Williams. Bernthal has made a career playing tough guys, such as gritty Marvel antihero Frank Castle or “The Walking Dead’s” Shane Walsh. When looking for an actor to play...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Showtime#Suicide Squad#American#Whitney Young High School#The White House
AFP

Will Smith plays Venus and Serena's 'lion' in Oscar-tipped 'King Richard'

"King Richard" plots the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams, from training on crumbling, gang-riddled Compton tennis courts to becoming all-time sporting greats. The movie could soon cap another unlikely journey, with former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith heavily tipped to win his first Oscar for best actor, as their larger-than-life father, coach and manager. Smith "fell in love with Richard Williams" two decades ago, after watching him leap to 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist. "The look of Venus's face... the image burned in my heart," he told an online press conference. "Because that's how I wanted my daughter to look when I showed up."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy