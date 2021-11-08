CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Veterinarian charged in New Hope Rescue animal cruelty case

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1dYr_0cqKxd7Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V0Fk_0cqKxd7Z00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New records obtained by 13 Investigates give further insight into the poor living conditions and health of several dogs at New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs. The records show that it’s not just New Hope’s Director that is facing criminal charges -- a veterinarian is also facing animal cruelty charges and may still be practicing veterinary care in southern Colorado.

New Hope Rescue’s Director Joann Roof and veterinarian Frederick Smith both face multiple animal cruelty charges after Animal Law Enforcement, Colorado Springs Police, and representatives with the Department of Agriculture conducted a search warrant at the animal rescue in September. Smith was charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

New Hope’s license was recently suspended by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and 47 animals were seized from the premises on Thursday. The animals were transferred to a rescue in Denver at Roof's request.

According to arrest affidavits for Roof and Smith, five dogs were seen in poor or questionable condition. Of those five dogs, multiple were seen with their ribs and hip bones showing. One dog had a large open wound to the right side of its neck, and lacerations around its neck consistent with something being tied around the neck either too tight or possibly for too long. A third dog was incessantly coughing, and animal law enforcement feared the animal would vomit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiPcU_0cqKxd7Z00
New Hope Rescue Inc.

Animal Law Enforcement discovered two dogs locked inside of a shed behind the animal rescue with piles of feces throughout the animals' living area.

“[A dog] was laying on his side and his head was shaking involuntarily back and forth, when animal law enforcement called the animal by name, it did not respond,” said animal law enforcement in the affidavit for Roof and Smith. “Tremors and neurological distress are known to be sign of distemper in dogs.”

When asked why he was allowing a dog that had tested positive for distemper to be in housed in the same shed as another dog who had not yet been confirmed positive for the virus, New Hope’s vet told animal law enforcement he did not believe in distemper tests and that he doesn’t even order them.

In the reports, doctors with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region say none of the dogs mentioned in the report received adequate care while at New Hope Rescue.

Vets with HSPPR say that a number of dogs were being treated for upper-respiratory symptoms with medications. However, nothing in New Hope Rescue’s records indicated that a vet was following up to ensure the animal was responding to the medications. In some of the cases, the animal’s health had been declining.

Roof is facing multiple animal cruelty charges stemming from 2020 and most recent case in September. New Hope's Director is expected to go to trial for the original 2020 animal cruelty charges this month.

When animal law enforcement arrived at New Hope in September, Smith indicated he worked for Compassion Animal Hospital as a veterinarian in Woodland Park. According to the state, Smith's license remains active today. When 13 Investigates reached out to the Compassion Animal Hospital in Woodland Park to see if he still works there on Friday, they had no comment.

The post Veterinarian charged in New Hope Rescue animal cruelty case appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was discovered Saturday near Langdon and State Highway 96, just outside Pueblo city limits, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. A man hiking in the area originally reported seeing what he believed to be a dead body and deputies were able to respond and confirm it was The post Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 6th, Timothy Cheasebro was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Astrozon Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Just before midnight, a man walked in and demanded for money out of the register. After noting that the robber was not armed, Cheasebro walked away and through a The post Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a possible burglary Saturday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Corey Elenga, allegedly shattered windows at someone's home near Milton E. Proby Pkwy and South Academy Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs. 34-year-old Elenga allegedly was armed with two large kitchen knives, holding one in The post 34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man facing charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old patient in August faced another abuse complaint roughly a year before the incident. Brian Schaffer's behavioral analyst license was censured in Arizona in 2020 after an incident where Schaffer was "observed conducting overly aggressive and restrictive behavior" with a four-year-old boy The post Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Denver, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 115 northbound and southbound is closed due to fire activity between Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road. This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs. Additional details will be posted to this article once available. The post Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire contained in Colorado Springs that prompted evacuations Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire off King street and Tonka avenue is contained after it prompted evacuations for structures off Friendship lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The call came in around 2 p.m. Sunday and CSFD said around 60 personnel responded. In total, CSFD said 22 homes were evacuated. The post Fire contained in Colorado Springs that prompted evacuations Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m., downtown in Colorado Springs near Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, The post Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 22-year-old man is facing several charges after trying to rob businesses last week in east Colorado Springs. According to a CSPD report, police got a tip that a man tried to rob five businesses last Friday. Then on Saturday, officers got a report that a The post Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animals#Animal Rescue#Veterinarian#Animal Hospital#New Hope Rescue#Animal Law Enforcement#New Hope#New Hope Rescue Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Health officials say they are finding it more difficult to contact trace for COVID-19 as fewer people are cooperating with health officials' efforts to trace the virus.  Dr. Robin Johnson - El Paso County’s Health Director - says those that do answer the phone to assist in The post El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A golden eagle is on its way to a rehabilitation center after being hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the golden eagle after receiving a call Friday about a raptor being hit by a car. CPW says the golden eagle was dazed, bleeding, The post CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Winterfest craft and vendor fair in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Winterfest Craft and Vendor Fair is happening on Saturday, November 13th at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The event will be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You will be able to shop from over 100 local small businesses, finding The post Winterfest craft and vendor fair in Colorado Springs Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested in Colorado Springs for assault during Jan. 6 Capitol uprising

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police took Thomas Hamner into custody on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, following his participation in the uprising at the nation's Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Hamner, of Peyton, is facing four separate charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering The post Man arrested in Colorado Springs for assault during Jan. 6 Capitol uprising appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers. Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving The post Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Woodland Park has fired a long-time police commander and a sergeant for their failure to help a 29-year-old suicidal veteran in December 2020. Commander Andy Leibbrand and Sgt. Mike McDaniel were both officially terminated on Tuesday after a third-party investigation found they neglected their duty in how The post Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Free haircuts for veterans Thursday at several locations in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veterans can attend the Paul Mitchell school on Colorado Avenue to get a free haircut and some pampering. The school is open until 8 p.m. on Thursday and is available all day for shaves, haircuts, and other services for veterans. Dawn Driskell, a learning leader at the cosmetology school, said The post Free haircuts for veterans Thursday at several locations in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Update: The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed one person died following a fire at a homeless camp along Fountain Creek. At 4:07 p.m., PFD said there was a confirmed single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th St. Pueblo Fire can confirm a The post One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Antibody treatments available to high-risk COVID patients in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monoclonal antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for high-risk COVID-19 patients. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, eligible individuals must have: Tested positive for COVID-19Have mild to moderate sypmptons At high-risk of developing severe illness Health officials say antibody treatments are also available to individuals The post Antibody treatments available to high-risk COVID patients in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- When Spc. Jonathan Flores got word he was moving to Fort Carson, he and his wife applied to rent a home in a south Colorado Springs neighborhood. They were living in Georgia at the time and when they finally made the more than 24-hour drive to move here to The post Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire has been identified, according to El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to CSPD's press release, police have identified Ronald Turner, 66, was the man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) along with Colorado Springs Fire The post Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is warning hikers and cyclists to stay vigilant after he says he found several wooden planks with dozens of sharp nails hidden along a trail in Colorado Springs. Cameron Pflieger's mother, Anna, originally posted photos of the nails and described the scene in a post on Nextdoor, which The post Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy