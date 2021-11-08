FBI: Serial killer arrested, charged for murders in St. Louis County, City, Kansas City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) - The FBI says they've arrested and charged a St. Louis man who's been connected to a number of fatal shootings in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. He's been charged with murder and is in St. Louis to also face felony gun charges.

Perez Reed, 25, was arrested by an FBI task force in Independence, Missouri on Nov. 5 when he was traveling there on a train from St. Louis. He's being connected to four fatal shootings in the St. Louis area, two fatal shootings in the Kansas City area and two more shootings in St. Louis.

The FBI says the victims were killed in a manner consistent. His victims are mostly women involved in the sex industry or people in the transgender community. His victims include a 16-year-old who had recently run away from home.

Reed has been charged in St. Louis County with two counts of Murder 1st Degree, one count of Assault 1st Degree, and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. He is also federally charged with Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

He is accused of killing 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and then 13 days later killing Lester Robinson, 40. Officials say they both were shot in St. Louis County "at least two times in the same distinctive manner."

When Reed was arrested he was found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun that matched shell casings found at both murder scenes. It also was a match in an incident on Sept. 12 that left a victim shot multiple times in the chest. The victim lived, but he sustained serious physical injuries and permanent disability.

The gun was also a match at the scene of "multiple homicides" in the City of St. Louis.

His bond in St. Louis County, should he be transferred to County custody, was set by the court at $2 million, cash only.

