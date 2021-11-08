CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Inside the Historic London Department Store Being Transformed Into Luxury Apartments

By Helena Madden
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Arz8C_0cqKxLQb00

Whiteleys, a London department store that was once on par with Harrods, Selfridge’s and Liberty, first opened its doors about a century ago. It eventually shuttered in 1981, but it’s not about to be scrapped and replaced with a newer, glossier structure. Instead, the building (which, until recently, housed a mid-level shopping mall) is now being transformed into a home for 139 luxury residences, plus the UK’s first Six Senses hotel. These residential units launch sales today, with prices starting at about $2 million.

The project is being developed by MARK and C C Land in collaboration with Finchatton, the latter of whom also worked on the Four Seasons Private Residences at Twenty Grosvenor Square . The renowned Foster + Partners designed the new Whiteley London , meticulously restoring its façade so that some of the building’s history remains.

Homes will range in size from one to five bedrooms, with penthouse offerings also available. In addition to the condos, there will also be 14 Six Senses–branded residences in the building. If you’d rather just check in to the hotel for a night, there will be 110 rooms available for reservation as well.

One of the biggest resident perks has to do with Six Senses, too: The building will be the site of the first Six Senses Place, a social club that includes a restaurant, co-working spaces, wellness rooms, private dining areas and more. All residents will receive automatic membership to the exclusive space and can enjoy all that it has to offer year-round. Condo owners will also have access to a fitness center, pool, tennis court, concierge and more.

Location is another top consideration here for those looking to buy into the historic space—it’s situated in Bayswater, so it’s within walking distance of Kensington Gardens. True to its department-store history, multiple shops and restaurants will also occupy the space, so residents may not have to wander far to find whatever it is they need.

There’s just one catch: Whiteleys London still has a ways off before it reopens its doors. The development is currently scheduled to be completed in 2023. It comes on the heels of the similar residential conversion of Gasholders , a complex housed in old cast-iron gasholder frames in King’s Cross. Not exactly as glamorous an origin story as Whiteleys, but both have managed to stand the test of time regardless.

Check out more photos of the new Whiteleys London below:

Comments / 5

Hope Wilkins
4d ago

Great idea. I think it’s a-shame that the Americans just let our buildings run down and not fix up for apartments for the elderly, veterans, or homeless. We don’t have the beautiful buildings that other countries have cause we just let them deteriorate

Reply
4
Related
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Thierry Despont Just Listed His NYC Townhouse for $25 Million

Architect Thierry Despont has worked on homes for the likes of Bill Gates and Calvin Klein—in addition to crafting iconic hotels and even leading the restoration of the Statue of Liberty—so owning a Despont-designed residence certainly comes with a fair amount of bragging rights, as he’s one of the most sought-after names in the biz. Those looking for an abode with the French interior designer’s name attached won’t have to look far now, though, as he’s just listed his own Tribeca townhouse for $25 million. The home was built back in 1915; Despont purchased it 25 years ago. Its location was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

First Look: Inside the $11 Million Luxury Condos Aboard the Epic 728-Foot Somnio Superyacht

The world’s first “yacht liner” is finally ready for her close-up. The gigantic 728-foot Somnio, which is something of a cross between a cruise ship and a superyacht, was unveiled to the public earlier this year without any images of the interior. On Tuesday, the first, official renders of the lavish living quarters were revealed, and, boy, it was worth the wait. The epic vessel, which is expected to cost in the ballpark of $600 million, will be one of the biggest residential yachts on the water once complete and offer a total of 39 luxury apartments. With prices starting from $11...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

‘Part Theater, Part Shop’: How Selfridges’ Mischievous Flair Has Helped It Thrive While Rivals Shutter

The London luxury department store Selfridges is beloved, buzzy—and, reportedly, on the block. Rumors have swirled for several months that the department store chain, anchored by its 60,000-square-foot flagship in London, has been put up for auction at a price tag of at least £4b billion (around $5.4 billion). It’s currently owned by the Westons, Irish billionaires who have operated the store and its satellites around the UK since taking the group private 18 years ago. And under their auspices, Selfridges has been an odds-beating bright spot as luxury retail has roiled—RIP Barneys, and hello SaksWorks, where rentable desks replace...
RETAIL
TMZ.com

$600 Million Yacht Will Feature 39 Luxury Condos

This 728-foot superyacht is going to be a floating paradise for those rich enough to snag one of the rooms luxury condos on board -- and this first look at life on the Somnio is incredible!!!. Ya gotta check out the gallery to see what folks are getting with these...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Store#C C Land#Restaurants#Fitness#Foster Partners
mansionglobal.com

Buyer Snaps Up Luxury Manhattan Penthouse in New Art-Deco Style Tower

Penthouse A at Rose Hill, in the borough’s NoMad neighborhood, is located on the 42nd and 43rd floors of the 45-story tower. The duplex has nearly 4,400 square feet of interior space, plus three private terraces totaling 1,331 square feet with 360-degree views of the city, according to Nicole Grandelli of CORE Real Estate, who is the sales director for the project.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Leafy London Mansion Comes With Arts and Crafts Charm—and a Bomb Shelter

An Arts and Crafts home in London’s leafy and moneyed Hampstead neighborhood with an unusual amenity is asking £16.875 million (US$22.5 million). The single-family home boasts a WWII Anderson bomb shelter in the garden, according to estate agency Savills, which listed the home this week alongside brokerage Knight Frank. Made...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
luxurylaunches.com

Take a look inside the worlds largest yacht – It is 728 feet long and will offer the ultra-rich $11 million luxury onboard condos.

Nothing beats the luxury of yacht life! And presenting you with an exclusive chance to live it is the 222-meter “private residence yacht” Somnio. Designed by Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, and Luttenberger Design, the vessel boasts the best of amenities and more for true sea connoisseurs. Touted to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
dwell.com

This 3-Story Residence in New Zealand Offers Lake Vistas and Exquisite Interiors

The asking price of 3 Highlands Close in Queenstown, Otago, is available by request from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty. A generous, three-level floor plan, soaring ceilings, and picture windows instill an airy and refined look throughout this home, which features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, the facade is clad in concrete and steel that’s aesthetically pleasing and ensures durability.
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Department Store Cosmetic Pop-Ups

Trinny London, the European direct-to-consumer cosmetic startup, recently announced a new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue with the launch of an exclusive pop-up experience. The entire Trinny London collection will be available alongside a bespoke Match2Me consultation. “We are so excited to be hosting our first New York pop-up at...
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

‘Billionaire’ Snaps up Entire Floor of Penthouses at New London Development

On London’s Oxford Street, one of the city’s shopping meccas, an entire floor of penthouse units at an under-construction new development sold this week in an off-plan deal for £21.4 million (US$28.7 million), the developer’s sales team announced Wednesday. The full penthouse floor at TCRW SOHO, a luxury project from...
RETAIL
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas district offers lots of luxury

Rancho Bel Air, a guard-gated community just miles from downtown, is an area steeped in history; some of its homes date back to the 1960s, and its styles range from mid-century modern to colonial and Mediterranean. A home has just become available here, and it’s magnificent in every respect. Listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Historic Leicester department store reopens as aparthotel

One of Leicester's oldest department stores has been converted into an aparthotel and restaurant. The Grade II listed building - on the corner of Market and Belvoir Street - was designed by architect Isaac Barradale in the 1800s. Until 1962, it was home to Joseph Johnson's department store before being...
ECONOMY
tribeza.com

Nak Armstrong Jewelry Opens Luxurious Flagship Store on SoCo

The stunning design draws from Italian mid-century Brutalist architecture and Milan’s muted jewel tones. From the sidewalk, it’s not easy to tell what’s in store for you as you walk into the new Nak Armstrong flagship at the SoHo House development on Music Lane. Nestled next to a greenery wall...
BEAUTY & FASHION
elitetraveler.com

Inside the New Beaverbrook Town House, London

Located in the prestigious Chelsea neighborhood, Beaverbrook Town House offers all the charm of a traditional English home. Since opening in 2017, Beaverbrook hotel has been welcoming guests from far and wide for a slice of idyllic relaxation in the Surrey hills. Now, Beaverbrook is going cosmopolitan with the recent opening of Beaverbrook Town House in London.
LIFESTYLE
papercitymag.com

Inside Dallas’ Historic Warwick Melrose’s Long-Awaited Facelift, Including a Resort-Style Pool and Luxury Spa

The Warwick Melrose's new Le Spa offers massages, nail, waxing, and hair services. Dallas’ Warwick Melrose hotel has been on the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road for nearly 100 years. The historic building, which used to be The Melrose Court Apartments in 1924, was designed by American architect C.D. Hill in the elegant Sullivanesque style. While preserving its historic features, including a wrought iron mail drop used by its former residents, the landmark Dallas hotel just debuted a gorgeous renovation. From redesigned guest rooms and suites to the first-time addition of a new luxury spa and resort-style pool, the Warwick has retained its historic character while modernizing its spaces with chic-contemporary decor.
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Robb Report

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy