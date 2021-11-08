CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Been an honour to captain, Rohit has been looking on and Indian cricket is in good hands: Kohli

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that he always wanted to do his best as the T20I captain and now it was time for the next lot to take this team forward. Kohli is leading the Indian side...

Dravid stalwart of Indian cricket, look forward to working with him: Rohit Sharma

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India opening batter Rohit Sharma has welcomed the move of appointing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the senior men's team. Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side on Wednesday and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli
Telegraph

Finally, some powerful leadership has been shown in cricket

English cricket has been crying out for decisive leadership for months and finally it was provided by Lord Patel at Headingley on Monday. Patel was the deputy chair of the ECB, and the first British Asian to be appointed to the executive board in 2016. At one stage he was tipped to take over from Colin Graves as chairman when he stood down last year.
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
Sports Illustrated

Harry Kane Hat Trick Puts England on Brink of World Cup Qualification

LONDON (AP) — Just when he is doubted, Harry Kane finds new ways to conjure the spectacular. A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory on Friday that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup.
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
The Independent

James Lowe savours stunning Ireland victory over his native New Zealand

James Lowe says he will treasure the memory of a thrilling win over his native New Zealand and expects rivals to take note of Ireland’s eye-catching rugby.Former Maori All Blacks winger Lowe, who qualified for Ireland last autumn on residency rules, set the hosts on course for Saturday’s statement 29-20 victory in Dublin with a superb opening score.The 29-year-old again gained the approval of a raucous capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium late on by producing a try-saving tackle to deny Kiwi centre Rieko Ioane.𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗜𝘁. 🖼It had to be Lowey in the corner! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/IZRT5wZzTI— Irish Rugby...
The Independent

Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to end Autumn Internationals on high against Japan

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend aims to use the lessons of Saturday’s defeat by South Africa to deliver their best autumn performance against Japan.Townsend’s team threatened to follow up impressive victories over Tonga and Australia by downing the world champions as they led 10-8 at half-time.Scotland matched the Springboks for tries thanks to Stuart Hogg’s double, which took the captain to joint top of the all-time try-scorers list for his country with 24.But a 15-9 penalty count told for the visitors, who kicked themselves out of sight in the final quarter to win 30-15.Scotland round off the Autumn Nations Series...
Last rites of Babasaheb Purandare held with state honours in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The last rites of historian and author Babasaheb Purandare was conducted with state honours in Pune on Monday. The historian passed away early this morning at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune around 5 am after a brief illnessBabasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019.
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
T20 WC: Sometimes 'sunrises' a bit late, says Kaif after Warner's performance

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday praised Australia opener David Warner for making a comeback in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after a below-par outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner was adjudged as Player of the ICC Men's T20 World...
The Independent

Liam Williams calls for end to pitch invasions at Wales matches

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...
The Independent

Five things we learned from the Autumn Nations Series this weekend

England and Ireland landed blows for northern hemisphere rugby as Australia and New Zealand were humbled in Autumn Nations Series matches of mixed quality, but Scotland fell to South Africa at Murrayfield.Here, the PA news agency examines five things we learned from Saturday’s games.A star is bornWhen a 20-year-old swaggers across Twickenham with the poise and confidence of Freddie Steward, it is clear he has something special. Athleticism and a 6’5” frame combine to create a colossal presence in the air and while his strength consistently propels him through the first tackle, his classy finish against Australia demonstrated a more...
Hockey Men's Junior WC: Challenging yet elating experience for players

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 15 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go, the 18 members of the Indian junior team has been announced with Vivek Prasad Sagar as captain. Coach Graham Reid who led the senior team to win their Olympic bronze at Tokyo recently is overseeing the team's training at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Europe, UK, China continue to remain in 'at-risk' category in terms of air travellers

By Saurabh TrivediNew Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reviewed the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India. But Europe, UK, China and several other countries continue to be in 'at risk' category.
