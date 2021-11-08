CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Teen rescued after using TikTok gestures to signal she was in danger

By Jordan Unger/WJW
 6 days ago

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky ( WJW ) — Investigators rescued a missing North Carolina teen and arrested the man with her during a traffic stop in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told 911 that the female passenger in the silver Toyota in front of them on I–75 was making hand gestures that are known on TikTok to represent “violence at home,” “I need help” and “domestic violence.”

While investigators made their way to the scene, the caller followed behind the Toyota to give updates on where they were going.

Investigators pulled the vehicle over and learned that the 16-year-old passenger was reported missing out of Asheville, North Carolina, by her parents on Tuesday.

Through the investigation, they learned that the teen traveled with the driver, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick, of Cherokee, North Carolina, to Ohio, where Brick had relatives.

The incident report says when his relatives realized that the teen was underage and reported missing, Brick allegedly left Ohio with the girl and she tried to get passing drivers to call 911.

Deputies say they found a photo of a juvenile female being portrayed in a sexual manner on a phone in Brick’s possession.

Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter showing sex performances by a minor. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

