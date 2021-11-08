CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COP26: Learn about the main objective of the climate change summit

By Rocío Reyes Trejo
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKvQ2_0cqKtVrn00

What steps will the world's governments take to prevent climate change from continuing to cause disastrous effects? That will be the central theme of the COP or Conference of the Parties 26, which is the annual meeting in which the members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (United Nation Climate Change Conference) meet.

In 2020 alone, natural disasters such as floods, intense heat waves, droughts, hurricanes and wildfires are on the rise due to climate change, causing at least 8,200 deaths. That is why, in the face of the worsening of climate change, urgent actions are taken by the governments of the world to mitigate these effects.

What is the main objective of this world summit on climate change?

The goal is to prevent global warming from increasing 1.5 ° C in relation to the 19th century . These objectives were drawn from the Paris Agreement ratified in 2015, in which the majority of countries in the world (196, to be exact) agreed to keep the increase in the global temperature of the planet below 2 ° C and take actions to limit it. at 1.5 ° C.

The date set to achieve these goals is 2050. But if this level of environmental devastation continues, in more than 20 years we will have exceeded the first of the limits.

What happens if the temperature is not kept below 1.5 ° C?

In the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, about 100 scientists analyzed the impact it would have on the planet if global warming reaches the limit of 1.5 ° C and / or 2 ° C. The conclusions? We act fast or else we will have no planet Earth to live on.

The consequences would be catastrophic for all life forms on the planet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1RsX_0cqKtVrn00 Photo: Entrepreneur

What to do to avoid exceeding 1.5 ° C or reaching the limit of 2 ° C?

It is essential to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030. And by 2050, emissions must reach net zero. To achieve this goal, reforestation and trees play an important role in absorbing CO2. Or, technologies that capture the gas and store it underground.

Renewable energies are essential and by 2050 they should be the source that supplies between 70% and 85% of total energy.

In case of not acting soon, a temperature increase of at least 2.7 ° C is expected by the end of the century , according to the UN.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Climate Change
WHO 13

COP26: Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” […]
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

COP26 concludes with agreement calls for 'coal phasedown' and urgent action on climate change

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Representatives of nearly 200 countries agreed Saturday on a major new plan to address climate change at the COP26 conference that wrapped up in Scotland. The pact keeps intact the goal of preventing global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say is needed to prevent catastrophes, the conference announced on Twitter Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

COP26 climate talks were closing in on a global deal aimed at limiting devastating global warming, with UK organisers hoping for a final agreement to the marathon negotiations on Saturday. Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with keeping alive the 2015 Paris goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as warming-driven disasters hit home around the world. Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

COP26 ended with the Glasgow Climate Pact. Here's where it succeeded and failed

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — Nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact in Scotland on Saturday at talks known as COP26, after nearly two weeks of wrangling on everything from how much to limit global warming, what to say about fossil fuels and whether the worst-hit countries by the climate crisis should be compensated.
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact

 By Simon Lewis and Mark Maslin The COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow have finished and the gavel has come down on the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed by all 197 countries. If the 2015 Paris Agreement provided the framework for countries to tackle climate change then Glasgow, six years on, was the first major test […] The post Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy