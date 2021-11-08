COP26: Learn about the main objective of the climate change summit

What steps will the world's governments take to prevent climate change from continuing to cause disastrous effects? That will be the central theme of the COP or Conference of the Parties 26, which is the annual meeting in which the members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (United Nation Climate Change Conference) meet.

In 2020 alone, natural disasters such as floods, intense heat waves, droughts, hurricanes and wildfires are on the rise due to climate change, causing at least 8,200 deaths. That is why, in the face of the worsening of climate change, urgent actions are taken by the governments of the world to mitigate these effects.

What is the main objective of this world summit on climate change?

The goal is to prevent global warming from increasing 1.5 ° C in relation to the 19th century . These objectives were drawn from the Paris Agreement ratified in 2015, in which the majority of countries in the world (196, to be exact) agreed to keep the increase in the global temperature of the planet below 2 ° C and take actions to limit it. at 1.5 ° C.

The date set to achieve these goals is 2050. But if this level of environmental devastation continues, in more than 20 years we will have exceeded the first of the limits.

What happens if the temperature is not kept below 1.5 ° C?

In the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, about 100 scientists analyzed the impact it would have on the planet if global warming reaches the limit of 1.5 ° C and / or 2 ° C. The conclusions? We act fast or else we will have no planet Earth to live on.

The consequences would be catastrophic for all life forms on the planet:

Photo: Entrepreneur

What to do to avoid exceeding 1.5 ° C or reaching the limit of 2 ° C?

It is essential to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030. And by 2050, emissions must reach net zero. To achieve this goal, reforestation and trees play an important role in absorbing CO2. Or, technologies that capture the gas and store it underground.

Renewable energies are essential and by 2050 they should be the source that supplies between 70% and 85% of total energy.

In case of not acting soon, a temperature increase of at least 2.7 ° C is expected by the end of the century , according to the UN.