Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

Billboard Magazine's "Critic's Choice" Bryan Lubeck is known for the fusion of his romantic Spanish guitar style and smooth, energetic urban grooves. Bryan has become a familiar name in contemporary instrumental radio and streaming platforms over the last decade, with his 2021 release Midnight Sun becoming an Amazon #1 best-selling album. He began studying guitar at age 10 with a small-town teacher who also taught piano, bass, and mandolin. His teacher then picked some of her students to create a group of children performers that toured throughout the Midwest. He started to develop a sound mixing pop, jazz, Latin, and classical guitar. This early performing experience paid off many years later with a chance to open for Tower of Power superstar saxman Richard Elliot. After a standing ovation, Bryan believed he had hit on something and began work on an instrumental album Acoustic Vineyard. His goal was for people to be able to listen to his CD front to back while chilling on the deck with a glass of wine. Now with tens of thousands of albums sold, radio play, and millions of streams, he continues to produce music for instrumental fans and audiophiles around the world. Microsoft even used his song "Vineyard Groove" as one of their product launch theme songs.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO