CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun"

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary,...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Marc Myers, Acclaimed Rock Historian, Newest Book, "Rock Concert"

Bryan Lubeck Releases New Album "Midnight Sun" Ally Venable Keeping True Blues Guitar Licks Alive. The Tuesday, October 26th program will find host Tom Lounges shining a light on the music and career of an artist coming to the Region for a performance in the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino (29th & Burr St.) in Gary, Indiana on October 29th.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Take Five with Bryan Lubeck

Billboard Magazine's "Critic's Choice" Bryan Lubeck is known for the fusion of his romantic Spanish guitar style and smooth, energetic urban grooves. Bryan has become a familiar name in contemporary instrumental radio and streaming platforms over the last decade, with his 2021 release Midnight Sun becoming an Amazon #1 best-selling album. He began studying guitar at age 10 with a small-town teacher who also taught piano, bass, and mandolin. His teacher then picked some of her students to create a group of children performers that toured throughout the Midwest. He started to develop a sound mixing pop, jazz, Latin, and classical guitar. This early performing experience paid off many years later with a chance to open for Tower of Power superstar saxman Richard Elliot. After a standing ovation, Bryan believed he had hit on something and began work on an instrumental album Acoustic Vineyard. His goal was for people to be able to listen to his CD front to back while chilling on the deck with a glass of wine. Now with tens of thousands of albums sold, radio play, and millions of streams, he continues to produce music for instrumental fans and audiophiles around the world. Microsoft even used his song "Vineyard Groove" as one of their product launch theme songs.
MUSIC
Hilltop

Wale Releases New Album Folarin II

Washington, D.C. native and artist, Wale, releases his new album Foralin II. The album contains influences from his Nigerian parents and is a sequel to his 2012 mixtape Foralin. It features artists such as J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Fox and others. Wale produces 15 songs to feed the souls of various listeners.
WASHINGTON, DC
guitargirlmag.com

Indie-pop band, ANNA SUN, announces debut EP with the premiere of the new single, “MR. MIDNIGHT”

(New York, NY) Brooklyn-based indie-pop trio Anna Sun has announced their self-titled debut EP with the premiere of the new single, “Mr. Midnight.” Originally the bedroom project of songwriter Samantha Aneson, Anna Sun has since grown into a collaborative trio including drummer Nikola Balac and bassist Andrew “Shwogs” Shewaga, marrying classic pop aesthetics with adventurous modern production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
24hip-hop.com

Philly native, TNC Laid Releases New Album ‘Forever Grateful’

Growing up in Philadelphia, PA, the environment TNC Laid grew up in affects the music he makes today. Using his gritty Philly tone, TNC is able to capture a multitude of listeners with his releases. Starting out by writing poetry then slowly transitioning into the more lyrical style of hip-hop after hearing dope beats his cousin was sending him, TNC Laid’s career has simply taken off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24hip-hop.com

Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love is a little bit pop mixed in with boom bap, and flavored with a soul sound not commonly found in today’s music. Longshot & Lazerbeak’s chemistry is palpable throughout the album and is only getting better with each release.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Ryan Farish Releases New Studio Album ‘Rhythm of the Seasons’

Beloved producer Ryan Farish delivers his latest body of work on Rytone, Rhythm of the Seasons, featuring 11 serene tunes. Ryan Farish has blessed the ears of dance music lovers with sensational soundscapes for over two decades. Originally from Norfolk but now residing in Los Angeles, he’s run the gamut from winning awards to consistently ranking high on Billboard charts. His signature style, described as chill or downtempo, offers a transcendental vibe mixed with instrumentals like piano and guitar.
MUSIC
newjerseystage.com

New Found Glory To Release New Holiday Album

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced a new holiday album, December’s Here, to be released December 3rd via Hopeless Records. The band is hoping to help fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including new single and music video “Somber Christmas,” which is out now.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nile
Person
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Person
Devon Allman
wkml.com

Thomas Rhett Announces Sixth Album, Releases New Song

Thomas Rhett announced via his socials that in 2022 he will be releasing two albums, and the first one will feature his new song, just released today (11/5) called “Slow Down Summer.”. Thomas’s sixth studio album, Where We Started will be released in early 2022. Rhett’s new single captures a...
MUSIC
WISH-TV

Morgan James releases new Christmas album, brings tour to Indy

Soul singer and Broadway alum Morgan James has fulfilled a dream of hers and released a Christmas album. It’s called, “A Very Magnetic Christmas,” and it’s available now. She’s also kicking off a tour soon, including a stop here in Indy on December 19. WISH-TV Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth spoke...
MUSIC
Spin

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022

A few weeks after unleashing “Taking Me Back,” Jack White has announced plans to release not one, but two albums in 2022. The first of those releases, Fear of Dawn, will be released on April 8, 2022. The second album, Entering Heaven Alive, arrives on July 22, 2022. White has...
MUSIC
My Magic GR

West Michigan Comic Releases New Live Album

West Michigan comic Adam Degi released his second full-length comedy album, Limp Nodes, on Friday. The album was recorded during a set of shows at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak back in June as we seemed to be emerging from the darkest parts of the pandemic. The pandemic,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Blues#Midnight Sun#Crown Point#Hard Rock Cafe#Ruf Records#The Hard Rock Caf Stage
bigislandmusic.net

Markus Mars Releases New Album “Kava Infused”

The new Markus Mars album, Kava Infused, is an electric violin-infused piece of audible artwork composed and recorded in a live audience setting at the Hilo Kava Bar. It will be released on November 1 across all streaming platforms, with an early release on the fair music platform Bandcamp. Composing...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Amorphis To Release New Album “Halo” In February

Amorphis‘s fourteenth studio album has beenc hristened “Halo” and has been slated for a February 11th release on Atomic Fire Records. The album was produced by Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Opeth) and guitarist Esa Holopainen had the following to say in regards to it:. “It really is a great feeling...
MUSIC
Essence

Summer Walker Releases New Album, ‘Still Over It’

Yesterday, the new moon was in scorpio and Summer Walker dropped her sophomore album so basically, we’re feeling things. Deeply. Read your horoscope for scorpio season here. ‘Still Over It’ is Walker’s follow up to her debut album, ‘Over It,’ which was released in 2019. She took her following to new heights, as the project became the most-streamed R&B album by a woman since Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ a few years earlier. In between albums, Walker dropped an EP, ‘Life on Earth,’ and launched a new label imprint, Ghetto Earth Records. She also gave birth to a baby girl earlier this year. Her daughter appears with her on the album’s alternate cover.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Vandes Jackson Releases New Album “Power” Featuring NuWavLos & Novakaiine222

Vandes Jackson has come a long way since releasing Rockstar Trap Music in August 2020. This year alone, he returned with two other full-length beat tape projects, and singles before waiting a few months to release Power. The 25-year-old producer/artist has spent much of the last few months teasing the second self-produced project in the vault which has finally arrived by way of Bentley Records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Adele Releases Track List for New Album ‘30’

It’s official, Adele has revealed the track list for her forthcoming album 30, set to be released on Nov. 19. The track list, which includes her single “Easy on Me” and “I Drink Wine” was revealed by Target on their website. Adele’s ’30’ Target deluxe edition track list includes:. Strangers...
MUSIC
valholla.com

Lavaa Man releases his new album Lavaa Szn 2

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania recording artist Lavaa Man released his 18th project, and 15th album this week titled, ‘Lavaa Szn 2’. Following up his previous project ‘She’s Not Gonna Like This’, the Pittsburgh native also serves as the producer for every song on his latest release. Listen or buy ‘Lavaa Szn 2’...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hypebeast.com

Mach-Hommy Releases 'Notorious Dump Legends' on DSPs, Announces New Album

Mach-Hommy and The God Fahim’s Notorious Dump Legends is finally available on streaming services for the first time. The 12-track album was originally released in 2018 and features contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Nicholas Craven, Sadhu Gold and The Architect. Notorious Dump Legends‘ arrival on streaming services follows the DSP releases of his past catalog, including Fete Des Morts, Bulletproof Luh, HBO (Haitian Body Odor) and Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra.
MUSIC
CMT

Thomas Rhett Releases New Single, Promises Two Albums To Be Released In 2022

Though fall’s cool crisp air has finally arrived, Thomas Rhett just released “Slow Down Summer, his latest single. He promises it is the premiere single from his sixth studio album entitled Where We Started, expected in early 2022. Moreover, he’s offered that this is the first of two albums — also completing his “Country Again” record from 2021 with a “Side B” — that we will hear from the crooner with 18 career No. 1 hits next year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy