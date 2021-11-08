USDA Working with Interior To Help Address Water Shortages

In 2020, U.S. family farm households received $4.3 billion in federal assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic from Economic Impact Payments. Earlier this week, researchers at USDA’s Economic Research Service estimated average was $924, $2,408, and $2,466 for single, head of household, and joint filers, respectively. The disparity partly reflects the lower income thresholds for single households, which resulted in some not receiving the maximum payment and others not receiving payments at all. Additionally, since unmarried people with dependents were assumed to file as head of household, these households were estimated to have received an additional $500 per dependent.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO