USDA Working with Interior To Help Address Water Shortages

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome farmers in the west are dealing with droughts that are lingering longer and are more intense, making water scarce, or sometimes unavailable at all, but the NRCS said there are things that can be done to...

USDA Awards $25 Million For Conservation Innovation Projects

The USDA is awarding $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. The On-Farm Trials’ projects support the widespread adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with farmers and ranchers. This year’s awarded projects accomplish goals like increasing the adoption of new approaches and technologies to help agricultural producers mitigate the effects of climate change, increasing the resilience of their operations, and boosting soil health.
AGRICULTURE
Newnan Times-Herald

Meter shortage impacting Coweta Water Authority

The Coweta Water and Sewerage Authority may soon run out of water meters to install for new customers, as the authority's supplier won't be able to provide new meters for months. The authority uses remote read meters made by Sensus, which communicate with radio towers so that meter readers don't...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
hwd.com

Helix Water District Declares Level 1 Water Shortage Response

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom extended California’s drought emergency to the entire state. He also called on water utilities to activate their water shortage contingency plans based on local supply and demand, and asked all Californians to do more to conserve as the state faces one of its most severe droughts on record.
ECONOMY
Freethink

The shift to remote work is helping solve the housing shortage

With more people working from home, demand for office space is on the decline — so developers are converting the empty buildings into apartment units through “adaptive reuse.”. Home sweet home: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, millions of Americans started working from home in 2020. Some have since gone...
REAL ESTATE
USDA Builds Pandemic Support for Certified and Transitioning Organic Operations

Late last week, the USDA announced pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses to certified organic producers or transitioning to organic. USDA will make $20 million available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, certified organic and transitional operations faced challenges due...
AGRICULTURE
USDA, EU to work together on new climate, sustainability platform

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Nov. 3 announced the formation of an agriculture platform designed to address global sustainability and climate change in collaboration with the European Union (EU). A joint statement from US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his EU counterpart, Commissioner for...
AGRICULTURE
Farm Households Received Estimated $2,100 From Economic Impact Payments

In 2020, U.S. family farm households received $4.3 billion in federal assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic from Economic Impact Payments. Earlier this week, researchers at USDA’s Economic Research Service estimated average was $924, $2,408, and $2,466 for single, head of household, and joint filers, respectively. The disparity partly reflects the lower income thresholds for single households, which resulted in some not receiving the maximum payment and others not receiving payments at all. Additionally, since unmarried people with dependents were assumed to file as head of household, these households were estimated to have received an additional $500 per dependent.
AGRICULTURE
PU researchers get $10 million USDA grant to help Hoosier farmers

For decades, corn and soybeans have been the backbone of Midwestern agriculture, but a shifting economic situation and the effects of climate change may soon require farmers and policymakers to rethink the region’s investment in its two top crops. A $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National...
INDIANA STATE
Colorado River shortage spurs talks of water conservation

To educate the public on water conservation, ASU recently received a $5 million grant to create visualization tools regarding the issue. As the Colorado River faces its first-ever water shortage, Arizona and other large areas reliant on the water source are preparing to face major cuts, according to an August announcement from the Bureau of Reclamation.
COLORADO STATE
Newhouse: Vaccine Mandate A Bad Idea For The Farm Economy

A federal appeals court recently pushed the pause button on efforts by the Biden Administration to mandate that all companies with 100 employees or more require the COVID-19 vaccination to maintain employment, but that does not mean the possibility of such a mandate has gone away. Representative Dan Newhouse, chair of the Western Caucus says a federal vaccine mandate is not only the wrong approach, but it also has the potential of devastating the agriculture community.
INDUSTRY
Improvements To Duffner Ditch Good For Fish, Farmers

A newly completed project on a tributary of the Nooksack River is improving life for both salmon and farmers. Salmon will again be able to spawn in Duffner Ditch, thanks to a state-of-the-art fish-friendly floodgate, which replaced an older, inefficient floodgate that was minimizing salmon habitat. The old floodgate was also leaving a lot of sitting water on top of farmland for longer than it needed to. Executive Director of Whatcom County Farmers Fred Likkel called the project a “win-win.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Newhouse: More Needs To Be Done To Keep Supply Chains Open, Trucks On The Road

The port bottleneck has not only hurt the farming community when it comes to shipping products out, but also when it comes to inputs arriving in the United States. Whether its implements parts, fertilizers, high tech gadgets or anything in between, farmers across the industry have reported short supply or difficulties it getting essential items for the 2022 season.
INDUSTRY
USDA Emphasizes Commitment to Climate at COP26

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He emphasized USDA’s support for President Biden’s whole of government approach to combatting climate change, creating good jobs, and economic growth in the U.S. During the conference at various events, he highlighted USDA partnerships and initiatives that put agriculture, forestry, and rural communities at the center of global solutions to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
How Does Farm Management Impact Soil Health?

All farmers these days are interested in improving soil health, but not everyone may know exactly what that means or takes. Dr. Brian Gardener, Ag Spectrum Technical Director, said it’s important to know the basics of soil health and how farm management decisions can impact your soil and your yields.
AGRICULTURE
Lewis County Considers Establishing Water Banking Program to Help Address Supply and Permitting Gaps

Lewis County is in the early steps of looking at establishing a water banking system to overcome supply and permitting challenges that have plagued residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial customers for years. The Board of Lewis County Commissioners on Tuesday heard a presentation from Aspect Consulting, a contractor currently drafting...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
UMES and USDA to help socially disadvantaged agricultural communities

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – At the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, the agriculture department will be working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Marketing Service to help farmers in underserved communities with the help of the university. We’re told, this cooperative research agreement allows the USDA and UMES to put...
AGRICULTURE
Tel Aviv University researchers have discovered a mechanism that helps plants cope with water shortages

A newly-discovered mechanism is responsible for the closing of stomata in leaves to prevent water loss and also controls the development of lateral roots to better deal with abiotic stresses. Researchers: “Understanding plants’ response mechanisms to changing environments will significantly contribute to agriculture during this era of climate change and...
AGRICULTURE

