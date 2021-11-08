It Will Take Time For Pastures To Recover, Says Rippey

Potato production across the Pacific Northwest is down this year. According to NASS, potato production in Idaho is forecast at 132 million cwt., down 2% from last year. Harvested area, at 314,500 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 420 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Production in Oregon is forecast at 25.5 million cwt., down 5% year over year. Harvested area, at 44,800 acres, is down 200 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 570 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Meanwhile potato production in Washington is forecast at 93.3 million cwt., down 6% from 2020 numbers. Harvested area, at 159,500 acres, is up 5,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 585 cwt. per acre down 60 cwt. per acre from the previous year.
Comments / 0