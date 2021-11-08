CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Will Take Time For Pastures To Recover, Says Rippey

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s last look at pasture and rangeland conditions reflects the impact of the drought across the northern plains and the west. “Even though soil moisture has improved, it does take a considerable amount of time...

Supply Chain Holes Will Take Time to Fill

Supply chain issues are challenging the agricultural sector, and farmers and ranchers hoping for quick solutions may be out of luck. A recent House Ag Committee hearing focused on transportation problems that are slowing the export of goods and commodities across the U.S. and the world. Gregg Doud, a former...
Nov. 1: Crop progress and pasture conditions

For the week ending October 31, 2021, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 24% short, 62% adequate, and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 35% short, 49% adequate, and 4% surplus.
PNW Pasture Conditions Remain Poor

When it comes to poor pasture and rangelands conditions, Montana is the leader nationwide. “We see quite a long list of states running anywhere from 70 to 85% very poor to poor. That list includes all three Pacific Coast states; Washington, Oregon, California. Along with Nevada and the Dakota’s still on that list.”
NASS: NW Potato Production Slipped This Year While Sugarbeets Report Growth

Potato production across the Pacific Northwest is down this year. According to NASS, potato production in Idaho is forecast at 132 million cwt., down 2% from last year. Harvested area, at 314,500 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 420 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Production in Oregon is forecast at 25.5 million cwt., down 5% year over year. Harvested area, at 44,800 acres, is down 200 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 570 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Meanwhile potato production in Washington is forecast at 93.3 million cwt., down 6% from 2020 numbers. Harvested area, at 159,500 acres, is up 5,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 585 cwt. per acre down 60 cwt. per acre from the previous year.
Voigt: Better Days Are Ahead For Potato Growers

Could there be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel?. While Chris Voigt, executive Director of the Washington state Potato Commission isn’t sure if the end of the pandemic is drawing near, he is confident that the future looks great for growers. “We are definitely going to get...
Pasture push

Verde Farms’ ground beef has been its highest selling product since Dana Ehrlich, founder and chief executive officer, started the company in 2005. Sales for the organic, 100% pasture-raised, 100% grass-fed and grass-finished ground beef has doubled in the last four years. “As consumers and retailers both know, ground beef...
