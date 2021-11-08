Amazfit Refreshes Image, Launches GTR 3 And GTS 3 Smartwatch Lines

The Amazfit Zenbuds are very small, and very impressive. They aren't true wireless headphones, so you can't use them to stream music and podcasts from your phone, but that's not what they're designed for. They're more like smart earplugs, playing soothing sounds (selected from a large collection in the Zepp mobile app) to help you drift off at night, and monitoring your sleep stages and restlessness overnight. Their tiny size and slim profile makes them comfortable even for side sleepers, and their sleep tracking smarts mean there's no need to wear a chunky watch or fitness tracker on your wrist overnight. They don't block out ambient sounds as effectively as earplugs with active noise cancelling, but they're otherwise hard to fault, and a great value alternative to the Bose Sleepbuds II.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO