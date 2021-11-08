National Diabetes Prevention Program Customer Service Center Introduction and Demonstration

Job Corps National Director, Rachel Torres, visited Miami Job Corps Center (MJCC) on November 4, 2021 to discuss the new IUPAT (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades) Glaziers trade coming soon to MJCC. Torres toured the Center, paying particular attention to the on-site construction project that will soon become the Glaziers’ bay/workshop. Meeting with Torres, from the IUPAT were from Lawrence Burgess, IUPAT National Project Coordinator and Todd R. Langlois, IUPAT Technical Assistance Coordinator together with Eric Howard, IUPAT-Job Corps Southeastern Region Field Coordinator. Burgess stated “Miami Job Corps Center is a beautiful and well-run Center. The IUPAT Glaziers program is glad to be affiliated with the staff and students at the Center. We look forward to our future working together and giving the youth the tools they need to get ahead.” Peni Webster-Lewis, Regional Director, Atlanta Region, Office of Job Corps was also on Center as part of the collaborative efforts.

