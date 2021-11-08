Lingering Resentment? Maybe It's Time to Put It to Rest

Dear 95.7 The Beat, hi thank you for taking the time to read my situation. I am about 3 weeks away from giving birth. Here’s my situation… I am very self conscious about my body. I do have body issues that I’ve been struggling with. When I’m intimate with my boyfriend we have to have the lights off, I don’t even dress in front of him. I can count the number of times he’s seen me in the nude since we started dating 3 years ago. He’s a great guy who says he loves me just the way I am, but like I said it’s something I need to work on. Well we recently talked about who will be in the delivery room with me. I know this isn’t going to be a popular answer, but I don’t want anyone besides the doctor and staff in the room. He was clearly upset. Yes I get he’s the dad, but he can come in as soon as the baby is born. I just don’t want him or anyone see me in such a vulnerable situation. I don’t see it as selfish because I am the one who’s going to be doing all the work and I need my surroundings to be as comfortable as possible. He keeps insisting he should be there to give me comfort. I absolutely love him, but I know myself and my comfort level is having the least number of people in the delivery room with me. He’s been sentimental ever since we had this talk. I don’t know how to not hurt his feelings, but I am set on my decision. Am I in the wrong? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

