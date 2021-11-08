HawkEye 360 Closes $145M in Series D Funding to Expand Satellite Constellation & Accelerate GEOINT Market Growth; John Serafini Quoted

Singularity Studio (SS) is a metaverse development company and creator of the successful GameFi dapp, Zoo Crypto World (ZooCW) on the Binance Smart Chain. SS has brought together experienced blockchain pioneers and talented traditional gaming experts with the goal of connecting the digital and physical into a dual-metaverse. It takes capital and execution to bring an idea to life; SS’s vision has been captured by the venture capitalist firms Spartan Capital and 40k Ventures whose seed investments allow SS to devote itself entirely to building the Singularity Metaverse. Additionally, the budding relationships SS is nurturing with Binance Labs and Google Cloud are playing a pivotal role in the development of the Metaverse.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO