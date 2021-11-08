CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HawkEye 360 Closes $145M in Series D Funding to Expand Satellite Constellation & Accelerate GEOINT Market Growth; John Serafini Quoted

By Summer Myatt
ExecutiveBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkEye 360 has generated $145 million in Series D round funding, bringing the company’s total amount of capital raised to $302 million to date. The company said Monday the funding will be used to expand HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation and complementary infrastructure, which is anticipated to accelerate its growth trajectory and...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Stori closes USD 125 mln in Series C funding

Stori has closed USD 125 million during an over-subscribed Series C funding round co-led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital and growth-stage investor GIC. Other investors include General Catalyst, Goodwater Capital, and Mexico-based Tresalia Capital which made its first fintech investment. Previous Series A- and B-round investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Vision Plus Capital, BAI Capital and Source Code Capital also continued to support the company with follow-on investments.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Podium Raises $201M in Series D Funding to Accelerate the Digital Evolution for Local Businesses

Additional Funding to be Invested Towards Future Growth and Innovation to Support Local Businesses. Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, announced it has raised $201 million in Series D funding, led by YC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital. This latest round brings the company’s valuation to over $3 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

BigBear.ai Partners With Palantir to Offer Integrated AI, Data Analytics Products; Brian Frutchey Quoted

BigBear.ai has entered into a commercial partnership with Palantir Technologies to provide integrated product offerings and extended enterprise operating systems for their expanded federal and commercial customer base. Under the partnership, BigBear.ai’s Observe, Orient and Dominate products will be integrated onto Palantir’s Foundry platform to enhance the Palantir ecosystem with...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Tech-Driven rct AI Successfully Closes Series A-3 Funding

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12, 2021- AI solutions provider for the video game industry based in LA, rct AI, has announced the completion of over $10M+ Series A-3 funding led by Yuanyuzhou Ventures and Springwind Ventures. rct AI is a tech-driven project that mounts the true Metaverse with AI-generated content for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satellite Constellation#Hawkeye#Insight Partners#Hawkeye 360 Closes#Uae#Tawazun Holding#Hawkeye 360#New North Ventures#Executive Spotlight#Geolocate Rf
ExecutiveBiz

Telos to Offer Cybersecurity Tech to Government Clients via DLT Contracts

Telos has entered into a new agreement for marketing its cybersecurity offerings to U.S. government clients through contract vehicles held by Tech Data subsidiary DLT Solutions in addition to its channel ecosystem. Telos said Wednesday the distribution agreement expands the reach of its cyber, cloud and enterprise security technologies across...
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceNews.com

Morpheus unveils Sphere product line for satellite constellations

SAN FRANCISCO – Morpheus Space is going far beyond its roots as a German university spinoff with a series of announcements the company is releasing ahead of the Space Tech Expo next week in Bremen, Germany. Morpheus, a German propulsion startup that opened an office in Los Angeles earlier this...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Singularity Studio Launches and Receives VC Investment to Develop the Singularity Metaverse

Singularity Studio (SS) is a metaverse development company and creator of the successful GameFi dapp, Zoo Crypto World (ZooCW) on the Binance Smart Chain. SS has brought together experienced blockchain pioneers and talented traditional gaming experts with the goal of connecting the digital and physical into a dual-metaverse. It takes capital and execution to bring an idea to life; SS’s vision has been captured by the venture capitalist firms Spartan Capital and 40k Ventures whose seed investments allow SS to devote itself entirely to building the Singularity Metaverse. Additionally, the budding relationships SS is nurturing with Binance Labs and Google Cloud are playing a pivotal role in the development of the Metaverse.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Sirona Medical Secures $40M in Series B Funding to Accelerate Adoption of its Cloud-Native Radiology Operating System

The investment, led by GreatPoint Ventures, will fuel the commercialization of Sirona’s platform poised to transform radiology IT. Sirona Medical, a software company founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, today announced $40 million in Series B financing, bringing the total capital raised to more than $60 million. The funding round was led by GreatPoint Ventures and joined by Rose Park Advisors and Avidity Partners, with additional participation from previous investors including 8VC and Global Founders Capital. The funding will be used to accelerate ongoing product development, customer onboarding, and sales initiatives.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Habu Raises $25M in Series B Funding From Snowflake, Wing and Top Tier Investors Accelerating Its Rapid Growth in Burgeoning Data Collaboration Market

Habu, the global innovator in data clean room software, today announced it secured $25 million in Series B funding led by Wing Venture Capital. Snowflake Ventures, super{set}, Norwest Venture Partners, and Ridge Ventures joined the round, which will allow the company to accelerate product innovation, operations, and customer success to support its rapidly growing client base and continued global expansion. The round brings the total raised to $42 million and will help extend its market lead.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Iridium Unveils Midband Satcom Service With Partner Products; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications has introduced its Certus 100 midband satellite service to support government, maritime, internet of things, land mobile and aviation customers. Iridium Certus 100 launches with several portable, battery-powered products from the company’s partners that can be integrated as an onboard satellite communications system for connected vehicles, aircraft and vessels, Iridium said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

UK Taps Leidos for $94M GEOINT Modernization Effort

Leidos has received a potential four-year, $93.98 million contract from the U.K. defense ministry to help in modernizing British geospatial intelligence capabilities as part of the Picasso capability program. The company said Wednesday it will work to enhance how Picasso delivers geographical information to the U.K. military and partners by...
ECONOMY
Channel 3000

SafeBreach Closes $53.5 Million Series D New Funding to Fuel Momentum

November 10, 2021 (Security Television Network) — SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (“BAS”), today announced that it has raised $53.5 million in Series D funding, led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with additional participation from Sands Capital and Leumi Partners. The latest round also includes strategic investment from ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, as well as participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures and others. Carlos Alberto Silva, Managing Partner at Sonae IM, and Assaf Harel, General Partner at IGP will be joining the SafeBreach board, and Scott Frederick, Managing Director at Sands Capital will be added as a board observer.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Cloudera’s Robert Carey, Carolyn Duby: Cloud-Based Data Platform Supports Compliance With Cybersecurity Executive Order

Robert Carey, president of Cloudera‘s government solutions business unit, and Carolyn Duby, field chief technology officer and cybersecurity lead, said the California-based company’s enterprise data cloud offering is meant to assist agencies in complying with President Joe Biden’s May 12 executive order to improve national cybersecurity. In a joint blog...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Elbit Systems’ UK Arm Gets $100M Electronic Warfare Tech Delivery Contract

The U.K.-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems has secured a potential 13-year, $100 million contract from Babcock International Group to provide the U.K. naval force with electronic warfare capabilities. Elbit Systems UK will design, produce and deliver EW command and control systems, radar electronic support measures and other maritime EW platforms...
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

HawkEye 360 raises $145 million in Series D round

SAN FRANCISCO – Hawkeye 360 raised $145 million in a Series D investment round led by Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust. With the funding, HawkEye 360, an RF data reconnaissance firm, will expand its satellite constellation and ground infrastructure, while enhancing services to customers focused on humanitarian, environmental, commercial and national security missions, according to a Nov. 8 news release.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Blink Technologies Secures $14M in Series A Funding Lead by INcapital Ventures to Accelerate its Growth during 2021-2022

PALO ALTO, California. -( iCrowdNewswire )- Blink Technologies, the emerging leader in eye-tracking software, today announced a $14 million Series A funding round led by INcapital Ventures, with participation of notable private investors, including Group Gefen Capital Blink's seed investors, Trilogy, Eldridge, Cervin Ventures and Elysian Park. The new capital follows a seed round raised in April 2018 and brings Blink's total investment to date to $24 million. The company has sites in Downtown Palo Alto, CA and Downtown Haifa, ISRAEL.
PALO ALTO, CA
aithority.com

Lunit Expands Team with Multiple Industry Leaders to Accelerate its Business Growth

Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced it recently reinforced its team with industry and regulatory experts to accelerate its business expansion and growth in the US. New joiners include Ken Nesmith, Marcus Skovhus , and Subok Park . Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Magnus Announces Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth in Trucking Industry

Magnus Technologies, an enterprise trucking and logistics management software provider, announces the completion of its Series A growth financing with LKCM Headwater. The new funding builds on previous investments by global investment firm Carlyle and BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group. Magnus...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

HawkEye 360 Raises $145 Million in Series D Round to Expand Dominance of the Commercial Radio Frequency GEOINT Market

HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced it has closed $145 million in new funding, priming the company to achieve transformational growth in its data and analytical services product line. This Series D round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT), the world’s first listed space tech fund. Additional funding was provided by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Holding. And joining the round were new investors Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures, and New North Ventures, as well as existing investors Advance, Razor’s Edge, NightDragon, SVB Capital, Shield Capital, Adage Capital, and others. This brings the total amount of capital raised to date to $302 million.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

HawkEye 360 raises $145M to scale space-based radio frequency data and analytics

Investors agree, to the tune of $145 million in new funding as part of HawkEye’s Series D round. The round was led by Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust, with additional funding from United Arab Emirates-based Strategic Development Fund. New investors Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures and New North Ventures also participated, as well as existing investors Advance, Razor’s Edge, NightDragon, SVB Capital, Shield Capital and Adage Capital.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy