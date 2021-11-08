Investigators Bust 7 Suspects For Drugs, Guns In Rifle, Garfield County Area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), in partnership with numerous law enforcement agencies, made a number of arrests recently in connection to a drug trafficking organization in the City of Rifle and the greater Garfield County area.

According to the TRIDENT press release, TRIDENT and the DEA began an investigation earlier this year, identifying suspects believed to be involved with the transporting and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Investigators seized approximately 8.43 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 13,846 fentanyl pills, 3,814 Xanax bars, almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, 73.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 5.69 pounds of marijuana, 12 guns — at least two were reported stolen — and over $45,000 in cash.

Nov. 4, participating agencies conducted a number of search and arrests warrants tied to the illegal activity, resulting in seven arrests total:

The suspects face charges ranging from firearm offences, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which are felony charges.

Threat Assessment Group (TAG), Garfield County All Hazards Response Team (AHRT), HSI, officers, deputies and investigators from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Parachute Police Department were all involved in the effort to arrest the accused suspects.

TRIDENT said there are still aspects of the investigation that remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking activity in the area can contact TRIDENT at 571-387-2435 or 970-945-0744