Garfield County, CO

Investigators Bust 7 Suspects For Drugs, Guns In Rifle, Garfield County Area

By Jack Lowenstein
 6 days ago

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), in partnership with numerous law enforcement agencies, made a number of arrests recently in connection to a drug trafficking organization in the City of Rifle and the greater Garfield County area.

According to the TRIDENT press release, TRIDENT and the DEA began an investigation earlier this year, identifying suspects believed to be involved with the transporting and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Investigators seized approximately 8.43 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 13,846 fentanyl pills, 3,814 Xanax bars, almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, 73.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 5.69 pounds of marijuana, 12 guns — at least two were reported stolen — and over $45,000 in cash.

Nov. 4, participating agencies conducted a number of search and arrests warrants tied to the illegal activity, resulting in seven arrests total:

The suspects face charges ranging from firearm offences, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which are felony charges.

Threat Assessment Group (TAG), Garfield County All Hazards Response Team (AHRT), HSI, officers, deputies and investigators from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Parachute Police Department were all involved in the effort to arrest the accused suspects.

TRIDENT said there are still aspects of the investigation that remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking activity in the area can contact TRIDENT at 571-387-2435 or 970-945-0744

Garfield County, CO
Rifle, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

Ohio Man Found Dead In A Mesa County Canal

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Ohio man whose body was found near 22 and L roads east of Fruita recently. According to MCSO, Nov. 6, Ryan Blake, 36, was found dead in a canal, and investigators are still working to determine his cause of death. Police think Blake was traveling from the Grand Junction area Nov. 4. Investigators are also looking for Blake’s belongings, including a grey sleeping bag, black backpack, blue hoodie, and other clothing and personal items. If any community member comes across these items or remembers seeing Blake or talking to him, you can contact MCSO at 970-242-6707. (credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Pit Bull Found With Chemical Burns While Search Continues For Owner

DENVER (CBS4)– Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help after officials said a gray and white pit bull was found with chemical burns on its back and legs. The gray and white pit bull, whose name is unknown, was found near the 1300 block of Mariposa Street in Denver on Oct. 30. (credit: Crime Stoppers) The injured dog was reported to Denver Animal Protection through a neighbor. The pit bull not only had burns on its body, but DAP veterinarians suspect the other injuries are a result of trauma. “This dog didn’t deserve the treatment that it got,”...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Joe Delgado Torres Identified As Victim In Deadly Shooting At Halloween Party, Search For Suspects Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party as Joe Delgado Torres. Detectives continue to search for the suspects. Joe Delgado Torres (credit: Denver Police) The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1 near East 42nd and North Flanders in Green Valley Ranch. (credit: Denver Police) Torres, 22, was shot and killed. Police said the shooting suspects are believed to be either connected with a vehicle, seen in the image above, that appears to have either darker or missing front and back bumpers. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the vehicle in the image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspects Kevin Bui, Gavin Seymour Appear In Court For 2020 Denver Fire That Killed 5 People

(CBS4) – Two teens accused of setting a house on fire and killing five people in a Denver community were in court Friday. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for them to head to trial. In August 2020, a fire at the Green Valley Ranch community in Denver killed couple Djibril and Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadijaand from Senegal. Another woman and her infant daughter were also killed. The fire surged late in the night. Three others had to jump from windows to escape. MORE: Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship Djibril and Adja...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 injured In Willow Street Shooting In Denver

(CBS4) – One man is dead and another is injured Thursday after a shooting in Denver the night before. Wednesday night, Denver Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Willow Street. There haven’t been any arrests made in this investigation. (credit: CBS) In a Denver PD tweet, it was confirmed one man died from injuries in the shooting, and another is in critical condition but is expected to live. UPDATE: One of the victims, an adult male is deceased. The other victim, an adult male is in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No one in custody related to the homicide. Investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident. https://t.co/7G3nyPA7wi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2021 The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Killed, Man Arrested After 90 Minute-Long Crime Spree Across Aurora & Denver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in an apartment parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Florida Station Apartments on Iowa Drive for a call about a carjacking. The man later died at the hospital. #APDAlert: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 14000 blk of E Iowa Dr. Adult male victim found inside vehicle with GSW. Investigators are on scene & info is limited. Person of interest has been detained. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/npWdo4vQD2 — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 10, 2021 Investigators say a suspect approached the victim, pointed...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood Police Need Help Solving Case Of Gail Wilson, Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

UPDATE: Lakewood PD Arrest 2 Suspects, Including Daughter, In Disappearance Of Gail Wilson LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are asking for help solving the case of Gail Wilson, an 81-year-old man who went missing on Halloween under suspicious circumstances. Detectives are asking for witnesses or video that may help them find out what happened. Gail Wilson (credit: Lakewood Police) Police said that Wilson was last heard from on Oct. 31 about 9:30 a.m. His truck, a 1997 red Fort F150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317, was driven into downtown Denver by unknown suspects about 3:30 that same afternoon. (credit: Lakewood Police) The truck contained a rolled up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags. The items, police believe, likely contained the body of Wilson. (credit: Lakewood Police) Those items were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax Avenue to 6th Avenue and Broadway to York Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. that same day. Police hope that anyone who lives or works in that area who may have seen something, or has video of those items being dumped from the truck, to contact the Lakewood Police Department Tip Line at 303.763.6800 reference CR# LK21040621.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Behavior Analyst Accused Of Assault On At-Risk Youth Arrested In Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A certified behavior analyst accused of assaulting a child with autism in Colorado Springs was arrested recently in Arizona after he obtained his license to continue practicing there, CBS4 partner KKTV reported. Brian Schaffer is accused of picking up a child at a Colorado Springs care facility and throwing him across a room in August. Court documents also say that Schaffer put his hands around the child’s neck for 5 seconds. The child told police he couldn’t breathe and thought he would die. Schaffer had his license temporarily suspended after the accusations made against him, so investigators...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

