Southside, AL

Southside PD: Car wash employee airlifted following workplace accident

By Aubree Bailey
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

Southside, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Southside Police Department reports that an employee has received aid from Survival Flight, a service that provides air transportation for medical purposes, following a workplace accident.

According to a Facebook post from SPD, officers responded to a 911 call concerning a workplace injury at Xtreme Car Wash at approximately 9:07 a.m. Monday.

Southside Fire, Rainbow City Fire, A-med and Survival Flight rendered aid to the employee according to the post. No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

CBS 42

Death investigation underway in Opelika after 2-year-old discovered dead

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Opelika after a two-year-old female child was located dead inside a home along Cherry Circle according to Coroner Bill Harris. Opelika police say at this point in their investigation the child’s death is not considered suspicious, the investigation is ongoing. Harris says the child is […]
OPELIKA, AL
