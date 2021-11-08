CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bench Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs fans react to petition

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — The Kansas City Chiefs went to bed Sunday night with a winning record for the first time since Week 1.

The team has struggled this season and hasn’t lived up to the winning ways fans expect from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of the AFC Champions. Yet no one has shied away from questions about their performance this season.

Now with a record of 5-4, the Chiefs are tied with the Denver Broncos for third place in the AFC West. The Chiefs also have the same number of wins as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Raiders. If they can fix some of their issues, it’s clear the Chiefs still have plenty of time to earn at least a wildcard spot in the playoffs this season.

“We’ve come back from worse, and we have Patrick Mahomes, so what do we have to worry about?” Chiefs fan Regan Stratton said.

With Chiefs win over Packers, fans witnessed history — twice

But hundreds of fans aren’t happy with what they’re seeing on the field. They’re so unhappy that as of Sunday morning, more than 400 people had signed a Change.org petition to bench star quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

“I’m gonna guess about 399 of those signatures come out of Denver and Vegas, so I’m not worried about it at all,” Chiefs fan Troy Majors said following Sunday afternoon’s win.

Ian Haywood of St. Joseph, Missouri started the petition.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-4 starting out the 2021 NFL season. This is the worst start that the Chiefs have had in their first 7 games since 2015 in which they went 1-6. Are we going to put all of the blame on Patrick Mahomes? Absolutely,” Haywood wrote.

By Sunday night, nearly 800 people had added their names to Haywood’s petition, but other fans in Chiefs Kingdom were shocked to hear about Haywood’s idea to bench Mahomes and start Chad Henne.

From a funeral home to resurrecting his NFL career Chief’s Derrick Gore said he’s ready

“It’s absurd. You can’t bench Patrick, nor can you bench anyone else on this team. This is a good team. There are down days, and they’ve gotta pick it up, and they’re gonna pick it up. And you know, this is just the beginning of it,” Chiefs fan Francis Jones said.

Ironically, this petition comes four years after another Chiefs fan started a petition to bench then-Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and give Mahomes his first NFL start .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

