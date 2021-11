UPDATE: The Attorney General's office confirmed the Temporary Restraining Order was granted in their favor Friday night. This evening, the Tulsa District Court granted the State’s Application for Temporary Restraining Order in our case to keep Ascension Healthcare from carrying out its plan to fire employees who were unfairly denied religious exemptions from their nationwide COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This is a win for religious freedom and our office will continue to fight against unlawful religious discrimination.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO