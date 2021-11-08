CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Maggie Daley Park Ice Rink Will Open In Collaboration With The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Next Week

By Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GiOl_0cqKofLs00

Skaters will glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes!

The ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is one of Chicago’s most cherished winter-time activities. The quarter-mile rink curves up and down around a 40-foot climbing wall with the city’s iconic skyline standing beautifully in the backdrop making it an iconic experience.

While Chicagoans were already waiting eagerly for the rink to open on November 19th , organizers have now dropped exciting news that will make ice skating at Maggie Daley Park even more magical. The Maggie Daley Park Ice Rink has teamed up with The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and will now open with Van Gogh-inspired visuals covering the winding ice ribbon.

According to an official release, “skaters will glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes as they take part in a unique and exciting winter experience for all ages.”

There really is no winter experience quite like a day gliding through one of Chicago’s best parks and now for the first time since Maggie Daley Park opened in 2014, the rink will be imbued with the art of one of history’s most famous painters.

All skating tickets include the Van Gogh experience and are now available at . Mondays through Thursdays during non-holiday dates are free at 11 am if you have your own skates and $16.00 if you don’t! Fridays through Sundays it’ll cost $5 for those with skates and $20.00 for those who wish to rent.

The Maggie Daley ice rink will be open seven days a week with four sessions a day at the following times:

  • 11 am – 1 pm
  • 2 pm – 4 pm
  • 5 pm – 7 pm
  • 8 pm – 10 pm

See more: 10 Magical Must-See Light Shows In And Around Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

10 Magical Must-See Light Shows In And Around Chicago

With October and Halloween 2021 now behind us, Chicago is about to transition from autumnal delight to Christmas cheer. Of all the November and December events, light shows are some of our most treasured traditions this time of the year and they’re coming back thick and fast to the Windy City. Having turned to drive-thru experiences last year due to Covid-19, many have returned to their original formats for 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Secret Chicago

A Gigantic Tech-Infused Mini Golf Concept Bar Has Opened In Oakbrook Center

UK-based Puttshack’s new 25,000 sq mini-golf bar is the first of many to come stateside. You don’t have to like golf to love Puttshack’s high-energy, action-packed mini-golf bars. Something about the laidback hangout booth, flashing lights, and constant influx of margaritas really make for one hole of a good time whichever way your opinion swings. If that’s the vibe you’re going for, but could use a bit of work on your short game, then you’ll want to tap into Puttshack this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Six Flags’ Magical ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns On November 26

The thrill capital of the Midwest is back with its fourth version of the magical holiday event. Six Flags Great America’s wonderful “Holiday in the Park” celebration is returning having adopted a totally socially distant format last year. The thrill capital of the Midwest opened in November of 2020 for the first time since the pandemic hit and offered guests a safe experience after the doom and gloom that plagued the last year. Now the cherished tradition is returning to normal on November 26 for its fourth season and will feature over three million dazzling lights to delight guests of all ages.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Secret Chicago

Chicagoland’s ‘Let It Shine’ Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Experience Returns This Week

Immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. With October and Halloween 2021 now behind us, Chicago is about to transition from autumnal delight to Christmas cheer. Of all the November and December events, light shows are some of our most treasured traditions this time of the year and they’re coming back thick and fast to the Windy City. Having turned to drive-thru experiences last year due to Covid-19, many have returned to their original formats for 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

West Loop’s Newest Speakeasy Promises A Vintage Night Of Music And Mystery

Whisper it quietly, but this clandestine cabaret extravaganza might just be Chicago’s best speakeasy. After a year of frustrating limitations, Chicago is finally opening back up and our vibrant metropolis is once again abuzz with events and experiences. The rules and regulations that have so awkwardly restricted evening activities for months are now quickly disintegrating which means the rest of the year is a time to fill with the fun, the bizarre, and the spectacular. Of all events taking place across Chicago, there are few that provide the same spectacle as West Loop’s enigmatic speakeasy, The Grand Cabaret After Dark .
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicagoans#Immersivevango
Secret Chicago

A Guinness Taproom Is Coming To Chicago’s Vibrant West Loop Neighborhood

The Ireland-based brewer will start construction on the 15,000-square-foot space this fall!. For anybody with a thirst for that smooth, creamy, world-famous Irish dry stout, you’re in luck! Guinness is opening its second U.S. location right here in Chicago. The iconic Ireland-based brewer has signed a multi-year lease for a 15,000-square-foot space in the former Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal located at 375 N. Morgan Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Only Hanukkah-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Returning To Wrigleyville Next Month

It’s going to be biblical. In 2019, The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville debuted a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar with the objective of giving Wrigleyville’s festive season a vibrant new identity. Back by popular demand for its third year, the tavern will next month resurrect its “8 Crazy Nights” pop-up and offer Chicagoans a bright blue escape from the predictable swarms of red and green. Open from Friday, November 19 through Sunday, January 2, 2022, guests can expect a winter wonderland of decorations created for the Jewish holiday and a weatherproofed beer garden to ensure the safety of all.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
393
Followers
71
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy