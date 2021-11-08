The Maggie Daley Park Ice Rink Will Open In Collaboration With The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Next Week

Skaters will glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes!

The ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is one of Chicago’s most cherished winter-time activities. The quarter-mile rink curves up and down around a 40-foot climbing wall with the city’s iconic skyline standing beautifully in the backdrop making it an iconic experience.

While Chicagoans were already waiting eagerly for the rink to open on November 19th , organizers have now dropped exciting news that will make ice skating at Maggie Daley Park even more magical. The Maggie Daley Park Ice Rink has teamed up with The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and will now open with Van Gogh-inspired visuals covering the winding ice ribbon.

According to an official release, “skaters will glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes as they take part in a unique and exciting winter experience for all ages.”

There really is no winter experience quite like a day gliding through one of Chicago’s best parks and now for the first time since Maggie Daley Park opened in 2014, the rink will be imbued with the art of one of history’s most famous painters.

All skating tickets include the Van Gogh experience and are now available at . Mondays through Thursdays during non-holiday dates are free at 11 am if you have your own skates and $16.00 if you don’t! Fridays through Sundays it’ll cost $5 for those with skates and $20.00 for those who wish to rent.

The Maggie Daley ice rink will be open seven days a week with four sessions a day at the following times: