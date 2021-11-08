CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones gives high praise to Brandon Bolden: 'That's my guy'

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGZgb_0cqKo2Cu00

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had a big hand in the team’s 24-6 win on Sunday. Bolden and Mac Jones provided a large chunk of offense for the Patriots.

Bolden tallied eight carries for 54 yards, while catching two passes for 27 yards. The rushing yards were the most he recorded in a game this season. It was his highest output since December 9, 2018, when he rushed the ball two times for 60 yards.

Jones finished with 139 yards on the day and tallied a touchdown and an interception. Against a stout Panthers defensive line, Bolden’s contributions did not go unnoticed.

“He’s a great dude, that’s my guy,” Jones said during a postgame press conference on Sunday. ‘He’s just a great team player, and he’s obviously been in the NFL for a long time, just like James ( White) has. ‘He’s seen a lot of football , and he just helps the team win in any way he can. He makes plays, like you saw the over-the-shoulder catch was an exceptional catch. We needed the play, so he stepped up. He did a good job running the ball, he is fast and strong,

“He’s a great teammate too, which is really important. He has my back, and he has other people’s back on our offense. He keeps it positive, and that’s what makes it really fun to play with him.”

Sunday marked the second time in three weeks in which Bolden played a sizable part in the Patriots offense. He caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets on October 24. He has already surpassed his 2019 production, after opting to sit out the 2020 season.

Jones and Bolden will look to continue their good rapport as they will face a talented Cleveland Browns defense next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Let’s acknowledge how right the Patriots got it by drafting Mac Jones

I have a point wrapped in a hypothetical wrapped in a question for you:. If the NFL decided this morning, six-plus months after it happened, to institute a do-over of the 2021 draft, where would Mac Jones be selected?. (Never mind the semantics or logistics of this exercise, please. Why...
NFL
Tuscaloosa News

Joe Montana favors Mac Jones over Trey Lance, speaks highly of Alabama, Bryce Young

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes San Francisco made a mistake by not drafting Mac Jones third overall in the NFL Draft. "If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid (Jones) from Alabama last year. Nothing against the guy (Trey Lance) that they took but, more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations," said Montana on ESPN's College Football Live show Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
James
NBC Sports

Report: NFL reviewing play where Mac Jones twisted Panthers player's ankle

Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the league is reviewing the play and that...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Enjoying Sunday’s Game

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback is having the best game of his season on Sunday afternoon. Jones and the Patriots are having their way against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. It’s Patriots 21, Browns 7 late in the first half. Jones, a first round pick out of Alabama,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Should 49ers have drafted Mac Jones? Joe Montana gives candid take

Did the San Francisco 49ers make a mistake selecting Trey Lance over Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?. A 49ers legend has joined the debate. "If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid (Mac Jones) from Alabama last year," Joe Montana said Tuesday on ESPN's "College Football Live" show. "Nothing against the guy (Trey Lance) that they took, it's just a more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations."
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Brian Burns calls out Mac Jones for twisting his ankle: 'I think it's some bull'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is taking some heat for grabbing Panthers defender Brian Burns' ankle in the midst of their Week 9 matchup. The Panthers pass-rusher had strip-sacked Jones and when the young quarterback rolled over, he grabbed Burns' leg seemingly to keep him from getting to the loose ball. As Jones clung on to Burns, his leg was twisted and he suffered an ankle injury that now has him sitting out Wednesday's practice leading into Week 10.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Panthers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones gives harsh evaluation on his performance vs. the Chargers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be the first to admit it. “I definitely didn’t have my best day at all. I think everyone around me had a great day, that’s what football is all about,” Jones said during his postgame press conference in L.A. after the Patriots won, 27-24. “I have to find ways to improve in that aspect of just being consistent and making the throws I know I can make. The offensive line did a great job of keeping me clean. The receivers were getting open, and the backs were running hard and protecting — same thing with the tight ends, they were getting open. ”
NFL
Maine Campus

Mac Jones will be the offensive rookie of the year

In April, all eyes were on the NFL Draft as five highly touted quarterback prospects were available for selection. The least dynamic prospect of the five in most people’s eyes was Mac Jones. Jones is not the most athletic, he doesn’t have the strongest arm and he only started one full season at the collegiate level.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

McCourty admits he's 'blown away' by this part of Mac Jones' development

The New England Patriots took a chance on Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and so far the gamble has paid off. The rookie quarterback is completing 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,997 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games. He ranks eighth among all QBs in both completion percentage and passing yards.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Mac Jones Hurts Brian Burns After Linebacker’s Strip Sack On Quarterback

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones took a sack from his blind side late in the first quarter on Sunday in Carolina, coughing up the football as a result. In an effort to prevent the Panthers from recovering the loose ball, he tried to stop the man who sacked him from getting involved in the play.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rhamondre Stevenson or Brandon Bolden: Who should you sign off the waiver wire in Week 10?

With fantasy football managers looking for a midseason boost to their lineup via the waiver wire, the Week 10 deadline could prove to be pivotal. Several options dot the free agency pool in the majority of leagues. With a matchup against the Browns on the horizon, should Rhamondre Stevenson or Brandon Bolden be the priority on the waiver wire?
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones accused of 'dirty' play after he grabs opponent's ankle

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots beat the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, 24-6, but the New England rookie quarterback still found himself in hot water after the game. Just before the end of the first quarter, Jones was sacked on a 3rd-and-4...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy