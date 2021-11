Myles Garrett knows exactly what went wrong for his team after the New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 showdown. The Patriots obliterated the Browns 45-7, with Cleveland’s rushing and passing game effectively shut down by New England. Baker Mayfield was able to throw only one touchdown, completing just 11 of 21 pass attempts for 73 yards. Not to mention that he had one interception.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO