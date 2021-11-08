CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual fall time change happened this past weekend. The idea of whether changing the clocks twice a year makes sense in the 21st century is increasingly being questioned. In the last four years,19 states have passed laws or resolutions...

kgab.com

Comments / 11

Related
wnky.com

Will daylight saving time continue in Kentucky?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Well, we are almost at that time of the year again, where the clocks change, and it starts getting dark super early. Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time for 2021 so prepare to set your clocks back one hour and enjoy your extra hour of sleep.
KENTUCKY STATE
KGAB AM 650

Reminder: Set Your Clock Back An Hour This Weekend

The fall time change in most of the United States, including Wyoming, will take place at 2 a.m, on Sunday, November 7. That means you should set your clock back by 1 hour before going to be on Saturday night. As the old adage says, ''spring ahead, fall behind." That refers to seeing the clock ahead by an hour with the springtime change to daylight savings time, then back by an hour in the fall.
ARIZONA STATE
thestute.com

It’s that time of the year again (Daylight Saving Time)!

Last Sunday, November 7, at 2 a.m., all clocks were turned backward by one hour, giving many of us 60 extra minutes of sleep and temporarily adding an hour to our normally 24 hour day. This event marked the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST), a nearly nine-month-long period of...
GERMANY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Change#The Wyoming Legislature#Standard Time
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Ranks Among Top States for Military Retirees

Wyoming has earned a reputation in recent years for being a great spot to move to for retirement. In general (no pun intended), earlier this year, the Cowboy State was ranked as the 11th best state to retire in. It seems that for military retirees, it's that much better. The...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Why Eggs-Actly Are Eggs More Expensive In Wyoming Than Other States?

Pardon my pun, but it seems that eggs in the Cowboy State are more expensive than they are in other states in the country. Though we're not the most expensive, we're kind of in what I'd call the upper middle. But, still, we're very much a livestock state, you'd think we'd get a pass on expensive poultry items. A lot of people are concerned with how much everything has inflated recently, so I'm sure this is part of that whole equation.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KGAB AM 650

Poll: Parent Input On What Happens In Wyoming Classrooms

How much input should parents have on what goes on in the classrooms of Wyoming schools?. A bill drafted by a couple of influential Wyoming lawmakers for the 2022 session would force school districts to publish the district civics curriculum on the district website so that parents could see what is being taught ahead of time.
WYOMING STATE
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy